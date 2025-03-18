Wizards Guard Out for Season Following Surgery
Washington Wizards sharpshooter Corey Kispert is now officially out for the season.
Per the Wizards' press release, "Washington Wizards guard-forward Corey Kispert underwent a successful surgical procedure today in New York City to repair a ligament tear to his left thumb. The injury was sustained in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets on March 15."
Kispert is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season. The questions that now emerge are how will this impact the team overall and who steps up?
How It Hurts the Wizards
Losing Kispert will hurt the Wizards in two categories: bench scoring and three-point shooting. He was the team's de-facto sixth man and provided vital bench points, but that was not all. With his basketball IQ and ability to move without the ball to find high-percentage looks, he was one of the more consistent players for the Wizards this season, even though his production did take a slight dip.
The Wizards also lose one of their best three-point shooters. While averaging 11.6 PPG and shooting 36% from three-point range, he was a weapon from the perimeter and in the paint, when you consider his ability to slash and attack the basket.
Losing Kispert will be a loss, but the Wizards have depth, and they have a few candidates to step up in his absence.
How Do They Replace Him?
They will replace Kispert in two ways: scoring and minutes.
To replicate his scoring, the Wizards will be giving more playing time to Colby Jones and Tristan Vukcevic and more responsibility to Justin Champagnie and Bub Carrington to hold down the second unit.
When you look at both Jones and Vukcevic, they should take advantage of the opportunity and show what they can do and whether they are part of the long-term vision in DC. This is why depth, especially young depth, can be a beautiful thing.
