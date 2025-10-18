What to Expect from Wizards Rookie Jamir Watkins
With preseason wrapping up and the regular season being right around the corner, there is no better time then now to set some level expectations for rookie Jamir Watkins. The Washington Wizards selected the 6-foot-7, 210-pound prospect with the No. 43-overall pick in the latest draft, before snatching him up on a two-way contract. Coming out of the draft, Watkins was deemed more of a low upside swing due to his older age and lack of elite creation ability. However, that is not to say there is nothing redeemable with Watkins. In fact that couldn't be further from the truth. Watkins has yet to play many meaningful minutes, but he has given glimpses of what may be to come.
Watkins best trait is his defensive ability, but he does provide a fair amount of substance offensively. Watkins has proven capable of making quick plays and reads of the catch, getting to his spots efficiently. He does a great job at utilizing his athletic tools and length on drives, striding past opponents to the rim ,and stopping on a dime for pull-ups. Along with that, Watkins showed consistent statistical improvement over his four-year colligate career — topping out at 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game. With all this said, Watkins does have his fair share of flaws — the most notable being his shooting touch. Watkins was a career 32.5% 3-point shooter, with the highest number he ever eclipsed being 34.4%. He was a solid free throw shooter in college, with his percentage hanging around the mid-to-high 70s mark. That isn't the best, but is somewhat encouraging.
As previously mentioned, defense is where Watkins shines the brightest. He has a perfect mix of length and athleticism making it easy for him to constantly cause havoc on the perimeter. Watkins compliments his tangible defensive skill with top end instincts and intensity making him all the more impactful. He proved his defensive skill can translate to the NBA, demonstrated by him looking the part in his limited preseason minutes. Despite his clear defensive ability, Watkins still has some flaws. One of his more apparent being his tendency to foul. Watkins will often times get caught up trying to make a play on defense, leading to some cheap and preventable fouls. Watkins also had some moments of wavering effort, but it is probably fair to chalk that up to him compacting for the load that was put on him offensively.
Through Watkins very short NBA tenure, he has proven that he has a translatable skillset. Despite his raw ability, Watkins still has a lot of developing to do — particularly on offense — before he will ready to play meaningful NBA minutes. He will likely spend the majority of the year bouncing between the Capital City Go-Go and the Wizards, trying to hone in on rounding out his skillset.
As for expectations; fans should set them fairly low. The most important thing for Watkins to do this year is develop, even if that means not being an impactful NBA player. It's no secret that the Wizards are in no hurry to make a playoff push anytime soon, meaning that there will be opportunity for Watkins throughout the season. If he capitalizes on his opportunities and shows signs of development on both ends of the floor, fans should view the year as an overwhelming success.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!