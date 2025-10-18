Wizards' AJ Johnson Heading Into Critical Sophomore Season
This season holds a lot of weight for AJ Johnson, who is entering his second year in the NBA. After an unexpected start to his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Johnson’s journey has taken a turn with his midseason trade to the Washington Wizards. While the Bucks were hesitant to give him meaningful minutes despite being a first-round pick, his time with the Wizards last season was a redemption for him in a sense. He made an impression as a reserve, playing with more confidence and showcasing flashes of potential. In fact, the Wizards put the ball in his hands towards the end of the season just to see what they truly had in Johnson. He excelled in that role. However, the road ahead will not be easy for the young point guard, as this season will be a critical test to determine his true role in the NBA and his future in the league.
While he didn’t play much under Doc Rivers with the Bucks, there were some lessons he still learned as he watched from the sidelines. The lack of opportunity may have been frustrating for Johnson, but it also served as a lesson in patience. Because he played so well to close out the season last year for the Wizards, he has now earned the title of backup point guard. However, his overall ceiling still seems to be that of a reliable reserve rather than a future starter, which puts added pressure on him heading into his second season.
This season, Johnson steps into a crucial backup role behind Bub Carrington, the Wizards’ newly appointed starting point guard. Carrington’s own transition into the starting lineup could present challenges for the entire team, and Johnson will be counted on to step up in moments when Carrington’s growing pains as a leader might cause disruptions. Whether Carrington struggles to assert control or faces injuries, Johnson will be expected to step in seamlessly and keep the offense moving. This may not be an easy task, as Johnson will have to balance taking care of his own development while being ready to support his teammate at a moment’s notice.
For Johnson, this season marks a crucial moment in his career. While his stint with the Wizards showed promise, the pressure is now on him to prove he belongs in the NBA for the long haul, as we saw just a glimpse of him and his potential in the NBA last season. As a backup point guard, this season will define his role in the league moving forward. The Wizards are likely evaluating Johnson not only for his current performance but also for his potential as a future asset. Given the league’s constant turnover, his journey to securing his next contract and potentially a more prominent role on another team will depend heavily on how he plays this year.
This season represents a crossroads for Johnson. It will be the proving ground for his future in the NBA, determining whether he can solidify himself as a valuable backup point guard or if he will need to seek new opportunities elsewhere. We have seen so many young players unable to find their role and fit in the NBA. When that happens, they have been forced to move to play overseas and become stars there. For Johnson, this season is more than just about wins and losses. This season is about staking his claim in the league and setting the stage for his next contract. The pressure to deliver is on, and how he responds could shape his NBA future.
