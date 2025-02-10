Debut Dates Revealed for Wizards Newcomers
The Washington Wizards acquired veteran forward Khris Middleton and point guard Marcus Smart in two separate deals right before the trade deadline.
While neither have yet to suit up for the Wizards quite yet, they will be seeing the court soon for Washington.
"Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart are very likely to make their Washington Wizards debuts after the upcoming All-Star break, not before, sources said. The Wizards will host the Spurs on Monday and the Pacers on Wednesday. Their first game post break: Feb. 21 against the Bucks," The Athletic insider Josh Robbins tweeted.
Middleton, 33, has not played since Feb. 2 due to an ankle injury, but he is targeting the first game after the All-Star Break for his return when the team hosts his former Bucks at Capital One Arena.
As for Smart, his return may be dragged out a little longer because of his current injury.
"Although Smart played in a Grizzlies game before the trade, the Wizards are being cautious with his previously injured right index finger. Last night, for instance, Smart was wearing protective covering over that finger even though he wasn't in uniform," Robbins tweeted.
Smart played in his last game with the Grizzlies on Feb. 5. However, he had missed 21 games before that with this finger injury. With the Wizards in last place in the NBA, there's no need to rush Smart back into the swing of things. They have a lot more patience than a Grizzlies team fighting for playoff positioning in a stacked Western Conference.
Middleton and Smart will sit, but the Wizards will be back in action tonight as they host reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
