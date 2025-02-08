Waived Wizards Center To Sign With East Playoff Team
The Washington Wizards are now in the aftermath of the trade deadline, and they are making moves to clear up some space on their roster.
With the Wizards set to waive center Alex Len, ESPN Insider Shams Charania is reporting that the Indiana Pacers will sign him on a deal for the rest of the season.
Len, 31, was with the Kings earlier in the year but was traded just minutes before the deadline in a deal that also featured Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, Jake LaRavia, Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley III.
Len was routed to his former home with the Wizards, where he played in 57 regular season games while starting in 40 at center the last time they were in the playoffs back in 2021.
That offseason, Len joined the Kings, where he has been for the last four seasons — until now.
With Len signing with the Pacers, he will back up Myles Turner as Indiana eyes another deep postseason run.
While it would have been nice to have him back with the Wizards, Washington can now use his roster spot to find someone with a likelier chance to be part of the team in the long run.
