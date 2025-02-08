Inside The Wizards

Wizards Sign Six-Year Veteran on 10-Day Contract

The Washington Wizards have a new veteran on their roster.

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaylen Nowell (5) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are making a small addition to their roster, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

"The Washington Wizards will sign Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract, league sources told @hoopehype," Scotto tweeted. "Nowell has averaged 8.9 points in his NBA career. This season, Nowell is averaging 25.2 points in the G League on 52.7% shooting from the field with 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds."

The move comes after the team waived Alex Len, who was acquired in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Nowell, 25, was with the Wizards in training camp, but he did not make the final roster. He caught on with a different team, where he played eight games with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the year.

He was cut by the Pelicans in early November, but found his way back to the Wizards organization, signing a deal with the G League's Capital City Go-Go.

Nowell has been averaging 25.2 points per game with the Go-Go this season and is coming off of a 43-point performance in his last game.

Now, the Wizards can give Nowell another cup of coffee in the NBA.

