Why Dylan Harper May Be Wizards' Best Option
The Washington Wizards may want to think about balancing work loads as they head into the 2025 NBA Draft. This past season, Jordan Poole carried a heavy load for the Wizards. He was the player the Wizards typically always looked to when they needed a bucket down the stretch. That can be exhausting for players year after year.
Over the years, we have seen players like Jaylen Brunson of the New York Knicks carry a heavy load when the team is leaning on one individual to make big shots every time down the floor. That may be why the Knicks haven’t won anything. The pressure becomes a bit overwhelming eventually. It is also frustrating to the player.
That is why great players team up with other great players to help shoulder the load. We have seen a plan work, too. Players like LeBron James and Dwayne Wade may come to mind. Perhaps players like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry may come to mind too. Scoring is a heavy responsibility for one individual to carry alone. That is why Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t win a championship.
We don’t want Jordan Poole to get burned out scoring every night. Drafting Dylan Harper of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights may help the Wizards there. Many teams need an elite guard/wing who can score from all floor areas to succeed. Having that 6’6 or 6’7 player that is an elite scorer is a necessity in the NBA. With that being said, Harper may be the best option for the Wizards in the 2025 NBA Draft.
