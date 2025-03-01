Wizards Considered Among Worst Teams of All-Time
The Washington Wizards have had a tough season, and it rivals some of the worst in NBA history.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey lays out the reasons behind Washington's struggles this campaign.
"The Washington Wizards aren't just the worst team in the NBA this season," Bailey writes. "They're in the mix for 'worst team of all time.'
"Their average point differential is the third-worst ever. Outside of Jordan Poole, Malcolm Brogdon and Bilal Coulibaly are the only players averaging more than 12 points. The former has only appeared in 24 games.
"Advanced numbers say Poole and the recently acquired and oft-injured Khris Middleton are the only players on the roster performing around a starter's level this season (and both are on the fringe).
"With a month and change to go, there's still plenty to learn about this NBA season, but we almost certainly know the Wizards are and will likely remain 30th out of the league's 30 teams in terms of all the aforementioned criteria."
On top of the Wizards' struggles earlier in the season, they now face a number of injuries that could plague them for the rest of the year. Alex Sarr and Malcolm Brogdon have been dealing with their respective ankle injuries, while Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have been slow in their movement towards returning to action.
The Wizards can use these final two months to try and move away from the "worst team of all time" conversation, but a lot of the damage has already been done.
One team that the Wizards have had success against is the Charlotte Hornets, who have the second-worst record in the league this season. They have played the Hornets three times this season and come out as a winner each time.
Now, Washington looks for the season series sweep tonight at 6 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!