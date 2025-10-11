Veteran Wizards Guard Among Likeliest Trade Candidates
As the Washington Wizards continue to embrace a rebuilding phase centered around youth and development, veteran guard CJ McCollum stands out as one of the most likely trade candidates this season in the entire league of the NBA.
McCollum was named in a list of top-10 players from NBC Sports of players most likely to get traded this season. Other notable players from the list include Jonathan Kuminga, Lauri Markkanen, along with former Wizards Kyle Kuzma and Kelly Oubre. While McCollum’s leadership, professionalism, and scoring ability have been valuable to a young roster, the organization’s long-term direction suggests that his time in Washington could be short-lived.
At 34 years old, McCollum is still a productive player capable of contributing at a high level. He remains one of the league’s most consistent midrange scorers and a reliable secondary playmaker. However, the Wizards’ primary focus is on developing their young core, especially second-year standouts Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr.
With Carrington now expected to take over as the full-time starting point guard, McCollum’s role may become increasingly limited. Keeping a veteran of his caliber on a rebuilding team simply doesn’t align with the franchise’s timeline. The Wizards are also focused on developing Tre Johnson, who they took in this year’s NBA Draft. Johnson is expected to be the future starting two-guard for the Wizards. Trading McCollum will pave the way for that transition.
Financially, McCollum’s contract also plays a major role in the likelihood of a trade. He is still owed a significant amount of money over the next couple of seasons, which could appeal to contending teams looking for an experienced scorer to push them over the top. For Washington, moving McCollum could free up cap space and provide additional draft assets, which are both essential pieces for a franchise still building from the ground up.
From a basketball standpoint, the fit isn’t ideal long-term anyway. McCollum’s presence on the floor often will often shifts the offensive focus away from developing younger players who need touches and game reps to grow. By trading him, the Wizards can give Carrington and Johnson the reins to the offense in the backcourt and allow the rest of the roster to develop natural chemistry without relying on a veteran to shoulder the scoring load.
There will likely be no shortage of interested teams. Contenders such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, or the Milwaukee Bucks could all view McCollum as the missing piece for a deep playoff run. His shooting, composure, and playoff experience make him an attractive option for any team in win-now mode.
Ultimately, trading McCollum isn’t a sign of failure for the Wizards. Rather, it’s a strategic step forward in the right direction. As Washington continues to prioritize youth and long-term development, parting ways with McCollum could accelerate their rebuild while allowing him to compete for a championship elsewhere.
