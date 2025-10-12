Inside The Wizards

Two Bold Predictions for Wizards vs. Raptors

The Washington Wizards begin their three-game preseason against the Toronto Raptors. A potential offensive explosion from rookie Tre Johnson and a surprising win could happen.

Scott Conrad

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards bench celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards bench celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards will be away from the nation's capitol when they play the Toronto Raptors. This will be the first of three preseason games for the Wizards in the next four days.

After a disappointing season last year, the Wizards barely won 18 games and missed the NBA Playoffs again. With veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton on the roster to start the season, the Wizards' young core of Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and rookie Tre Johnson can hopefully grow and develop.

Coulibaly is listed out for Sunday's game in Toronto. Alex Sarr is expected to play but is still recovering from an injury, just like forward Corey Kispert. That still leaves the rest of the team to take the court and work off some of the cobwebs or rust from having the last six months off.

Here are two bold predictions for the game between the Wizards and the Raptors.

1. Tre Johnson goes off and puts on a show.

Washington used the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to select Johnson. The 19-year-old guard shined in his lone season for the University of Texas Longhorns.

Johnson scored almost 20 points a game thanks to his 39.7% shooting percentage from deep. The Wizards were not the only team from the Southeast Division last season that struggled to do well from behind the three-point arc. Washington shot 33.5% from three, second-worst behind only the Orlando Magic (31.8%) and next to the Charlotte Hornets' mark of 33.9% during the 2024-25 season.

Tre Johnson averaged 19.5 points per game while shooting 58% from the floor during the 2025 Summer League for the Wizards.
Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Dallas, Texas native was drafted with the hopes that he would help create more offense for a team that ranked fourth-worst with only 108 points per game. Johnson is easily capable of going off for 13-17 points during this exhibition. He may struggle finding his shot for his first game at the NBA level since the Summer League.

Johnson played in two games for the Wizards during the Summer League. He averaged 19.5 points on better than 58% shooting from the floor. The rookie made 45% of his shots from deep.

Thus, Washington's high-scoring guard could perform well at the Capital One Arena against the Raptors.

The Washington Wizards (0-0) host the Toronto Raptors (2-1) on Sunday. Both teams missed the playoffs last season
Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward JT Thor (21) defends against Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

2. Washington wins and starts drops the Raptors to 2-2.

A win on Sunday for the Wizards would be a high point early on for the new season. Toronto is 2-1 entering the game in D.C.

Washington went 18-64 last season and missed the playoffs again. The Raptors were the eleventh best team in the NBA Eastern Conference last year.

The Wizards would consider a similar finish as a success this season. With a young core during head coach Brian Keefe's second full season with the team, Washington is hopeful for a turn in fortune and a win during their first preseason game.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

feed

Published
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/Washington Wizards News