Why Wizards Should Be Connected to Suns
We live in times where it is easy to get whatever we need. We have so many options at just a click of a button to get what we need. These options range from Amazon, eBay and even Facebook Marketplace. Many sellers have a surplus of our needs. One team that has a surplus of what the Washington Wizards need the Phoenix Suns. With just a click of a button, by making a simple phone call, the Wizards may be able to fulfill their team’s biggest need.
The 2025 NBA Draft was certainly one to remember. Anytime you have a top 10 pick, things typically tend to get interesting. As the Wizards had the sixth overall pick, they decided to go with the best player available rather than selecting a player who would fill the team’s need for a big man. Tre Johnson certainly was the best option for the team. As the Phoenix Suns went through their draft process, not only did they draft a center in Khaman Maluach, they also traded for one, Mark Williams. They already have Nick Richards. The Suns may be looking to trade him now. The Wizards should definitely be in contact with the Suns.
Richards started 34 of 36 games for the Suns this past season. He is a big man whom many would consider dependable. He stands at seven feet tall, offers great size and strength as he is 250 pounds and is highly efficient. Richards averaged close to 10 points and 10 rebounds a game as he shot 60% from the field this past season.
It feels like the Wizards may want to make a deal within a trade as they have been busy in the trade market. They are yet to make any moves in free agency. Richards would be a nice addition next to Alex Sarr in the starting lineup. He is only 27 years old and is only making $5M/year. As the Suns won’t have much use for Richards, he may be available via trade, and the Wizards should contact them immediately to fill a need at center.
