Three Realistic Prospects Wizards Should Draft
As we get closer to the NBA Draft for the Washington Wizards, fans are feeling anxious.
Ahead of the draft, the Wizards have to have realistic expectations for that night. We have seen many top prospects fall in prior NBA Drafts. The Wizards failed to secure a top-three pick this year in the NBA Draft. With that being said, they have to be honest with themselves and realize they may miss out on Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. Three prospects that may be available when the Wizards are on the clock are Jeremiah Fears, Tre Johnson and Khaman Maluach.
Fears is a player that should be feared in the NBA. He is a 6’4 guard who has raw talent, as he is just 18 years old. This gives the Wizards time to groom him to be the player they need him to be. This gives him time to be the player he knows he can be. The Oklahoma Sooners have done a great job developing him, but the Wizards will take his talents to the next level.
Tre Johnson played well with the Texas Longhorns. He, too, is a young player who has untapped potential. With Texas, he was a top-25 scorer in the country. He is a scoring machine who has great size, which will be perfect for playing in the NBA. He stands 6’6 tall, so he can play multiple positions and even defend multiple positions as well. He may be the perfect player the Wizards could use next season, as he is the type of player every team desires in the NBA.
When you don’t have a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, teams tend to draft for team needs. That may he the case for the Wizards when it comes to Duke Blue Devils big man, Khaman Maluach. He is one of the biggest prospects in the NBA Draft this year as he stands tall at 7’2". The Wizards struggled on the boards this season. Maluach would address that concern immediately next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.
