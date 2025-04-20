Why Wizards Have to Keep Bilal Coulibaly

FG% Of All-Star Caliber Players When Guarded By Bilal Coulibaly In The 2024-25 NBA Regular Season :



1. Trae Young — 17.9%

2. Devin Booker — 20.0%

3. LaMelo Ball — 30.0%

4. Tyrese Haliburton — 33.3%

4. Tyrese Maxey — 33.3%

6. Jayson Tatum — 35.0%

