Why Wizards Rookies are Essential
In the NBA, gathering a collection of talent is essential to winning on the biggest stage. One team that may come to mind is the Golden State Warriors, who believed in strength in numbers, and that helped them win NBA Championships. The key to their success was that were young and talented. The Washington Wizards, similarly have a good number of young, talented individuals.
With that Golden State Warriors core, they had a big three which they built around to steer them in the right direction. Their core was Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. That was their big three that they relied on every game. Every player knew their role and played it to the best of their abilities.
The Washington Wizards may be on track to measure similarly to them as they may be developing a big three of their own. Rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George may be the future of Wizards basketball. They have been essential to the building of success for the Washington Wizards.
Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington were both named to the Rising Stars team. There is belief that Kyshawn George should have been named to that team as well. He has been on fire since the Wizards moved on from Kyle Kuzma. These three players have been helping the Wizards in a way every team needs.
Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George have let it fly from beyond the arc. They all are in the top ten of rookies to hit the most three-pointers this season. Every team needs to be able to shoot the ball well to have success in the NBA. Bub Carrington ranks number two amongst rookies making it rain from beyond the arc.
Kyshawn George is right behind him at number four. He is a late bloomer so he could be the best out of the bunch. Also worth mentioning, Alex Sarr ranks seventh in making the most three-pointers this season. The Washington Wizards will become a powerhouse threat in the league soon. It is only a matter of time as they continue to gather and develop talent in the NBA.
