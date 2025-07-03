Why Wizards Should Shy Away from Jazz Big Man
It is important to always be on guard and protect yourself from being taken advantage of nowadays. In the world we live in today, there are many people who are looking to scam others. This is even the case in the NBA. The Washington Wizards have been looking for a big man. They must proceed with caution as they do so.
The Wizards decided not to address their need for a big man in the 2025 NBA Draft. They are living life without any regrets as they feel good about the addition of Tre Johnson. However, they still need to address the center position. The Utah Jazz have been a team mentioned for shopping their big man, Walker Kessler. The asking price may be a bit too steep for Kessler, and the Wizards should end their consideration of making a deal with the Jazz.
The Wizards have done deals with the Jazz in the draft. However, it should end there as the Jazz are reportedly asking for two first-round picks along with a young player in exchange for Kessler, per NBA insider Jovan Buha.
No doubt, Kessler would address the void the Wizards have at center. As the Wizards struggled on the boards, Kessler is a player who was fifth in the entire league in rebounds per game. He averaged a double-double this past season, and he averaged more rebounds than points per game.
The Wizards have shown how valuable draft picks are to them. Trading two first-round draft picks would be critical in their rebuild and hurt them in the end. Additionally, trading a young player would hurt them too, as all of the young players on the roster of the Wizards are key pieces to the team. The Wizards should stay away from expressing interest in the Utah Jazz in the case of Kessler.
