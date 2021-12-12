Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Lions Facing Possible Roster Shortage vs. Broncos Due to COVID-19, Flu Cases

Author:

The Lions are facing a possible roster shortage ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The team has placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last week and reportedly had 12 players and six coaches who came down with the flu. 

The situation reportedly caused the Lions to engage in discussions Saturday to determine what measures they could take if more players tested positive for the virus ahead of the game. 

One such scenario involved postponing the game until Monday, although Schefter reported that those discussions were no longer active.

Per Schefter, Lions running back Jamaal Williams participated in practice Friday before being informed that he had tested positive.

Now the Lions are reportedly testing in Denver determine if more players, including those in close contact with Williams, need to be added to the COVID-19 list.

At 1-10-1, the Lions have the worst record in the NFL. However, the Lions earned their first win of the season last weekend against the Vikings on a dramatic, last-second touchdown

