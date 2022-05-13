NFL Schedule 2022: Record Predictions for Every Team

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday and features showcase games on Halloween, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Super Bowl-champion Rams will kick off the season at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 8 (NBC), when they host the Bills, one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

After his mini-retirement, Tom Brady returns for his 23rd season Sept. 11, when the Buccaneers open the season against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY

And Russell Wilson will make his debut with the Broncos on Sept. 12, when Denver travels to Seattle for Monday Night Football.

Based on strength of schedule, the Cowboys and Commanders should have the easiest road to the playoffs, facing teams with a combined winning percentage of .462 in 2021. Meanwhile, the Rams have the hardest schedule (.567).

Here are record predictions for every team from FanNation:

NFC WEST

Los Angeles Rams

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .567

Analysis: The Rams' greatest challenge might be the spotlight. This is a star-studded group (Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp) with high expectations. Can the world champions repeat? A national audience will watch five games in primetime, including the NFL opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8. As they march toward the playoffs, they will meet their SoFi Stadium partner in the Chargers. The last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions was the 2004 Patriots. — Mike Fisher

Ram Digest: More on Los Angeles’s schedule

Arizona Cardinals

Predicted record: 10–7

Strength of schedule: .543

Analysis: The Cardinals face a tough task to start the season with the Chiefs, Raiders and defending champion Rams in Weeks 1–3. To make matters more challenging, the Cards won’t have star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games to start the year due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension. Arizona is looking to overcome a late-season collapse from 2021 with much of the same roster and coaching staff. Their difficult schedule, losing Hopkins to start the year, plus the departure of edge rusher Chandler Jones in free agency will make improving upon last season very difficult. — Alex Weiner

All Cardinals: More on Arizona’s schedule

San Francisco 49ers

Predicted record: 9–8

Strength of schedule: .533

Analysis: This schedule is brutal. The 49ers have to face the AFC West, arguably the toughest division in the league. Their own division, the NFC West, won’t be easy, either (last year they went 2–4 against NFC West opponents, not including the NFC title game loss to the Rams. They've lost a lot of key veterans this offseason. Fortunately for the 49ers, they still have Deebo Samuel (pending contract dispute), George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward and Kyle Shanahan. — Grant Cohn

All 49ers: More on San Francisco’s schedule

Seattle Seahawks

Predicted record: 7–10

Strength of schedule: .517

Analysis: Without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks start off the 2022 campaign with a challenging pair of games. Up first is their former star quarterback in the season opener, and then they travel to face the 49ers in Week 2. While the Seahawks will benefit from playing several teams lacking star power at quarterback—including the Falcons, Giants and Lions, the first nine weeks—the fate of their season may be determined after Week 9. The Seahawks face the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Rams on the road in a five-week span sandwiched around a tough home game against the Raiders. If they can squeak out a few wins during that stretch against playoff teams, the Seahawks might have a fighting chance to stay in the postseason hunt with four home games in their final five contests. However, a few of those games will be against the 49ers, Chiefs and Rams. — Corbin Smith

Seahawks Country: More on Seattle’s schedule

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .462

Analysis: The Cowboys will try to repeat as NFC East champions—something that simply does not happen in this division. But considering the state of the division, and Dallas's slate being the NFL's “easiest” (based on strength-of-schedule), 11 wins seem doable. The part of the schedule to survive? Weeks 1–2, at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, respectively. Not an easy task against Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. — Mike Fisher

Cowboys Country: More on Dallas’s schedule

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY

Philadelphia Eagles

Predicted record: 10–7

Strength of schedule: .464

Analysis: The Eagles were a surprise entry into the playoffs last season, earning the seventh seed with a 9–8 record. This year’s team looks better after the addition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, plus draft picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean of Georgia as well as free-agent pass-rush specialist Haason Reddick added to the defense. The schedule is one of the easiest in the league, though it might not look like it. The home opener in Week 2 on Monday Night Football is against the Vikings, and that means the Eagles will face wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who they passed on in the 2020 draft. The Eagles also host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, as well as the Titans, who were the AFC’s top seed last season, and Steelers, whose defense is always a handful. There are two other games of note, with Jaguars coach Doug Pederson returning to the city where he delivered a Super Bowl championship in 2017, and two matchups against the Eagles’ former franchise quarterback, Carson Wentz, and the Commanders. — Ed Kracz

Eagles Today: More on Philadelphia’s schedule

Washington Commanders

Predicted record: 8–9

Strength of schedule: .462

Analysis: The Commanders view this as a turnaround year, and they view quarterback Carson Wentz as just the guy to do it. How will the former Eagles QB handle the pressure of his two meetings against the Eagles? And if the Commanders stay in contention late in the year, can they avoid a collapse at home in back-to-back visits from the Browns and Cowboys? A below-.500 mark doesn’t seem like a turnaround season. — Mike Fisher

Washington Football: More on Washington’s schedule

New York Giants

Predicted record: 8–9

Strength of schedule: .465

Analysis: The Giants’ strength of schedule ranks 29th, but if that’s not enough reason to be optimistic regarding an improved showing over last year’s 4–13 season, how about a favorable schedule that should help the team’s transition to new head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants can build some early-season momentum against the Panthers and Bears, two of the four teams they’ll face to open the season (and two of three consecutive games at home). The Giants won’t exactly be facing a slew of the league’s top quarterbacks this season as they did last year, so the hope is new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense can live up to expectations in tilting the time of possession toward the offense’s favor. — Patricia Traina

Giants Country: More on New York’s schedule

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .478

Analysis: The Packers are coming off three consecutive 13-win seasons. That’s never been done in NFL history, though it's a hollow accomplishment given their playoff failings. The Packers will open the season at Minnesota, will host Chicago and then play at Tampa Bay. Those early road games will challenge a team that traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders and might be leaning heavily on a group of rookie receivers. The Packers will host the Cowboys in Week 10 and the Titans on a short week in Week 11. If they can stay in the mix through their Week 14 bye, they’ll be positioned for a playoff run. They’ll have an extra week to get ready for the Super Bowl-champion Rams in Week 15, play at Miami in Week 16, and host the Vikings and Lions to close the regular season. However, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage haven’t meant a thing come playoff time. — Bill Huber

Packer Central: More on Green Bay’s schedule

Minnesota Vikings

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .484

Analysis: The Vikings got a pretty reasonable schedule for Kevin O'Connell's first year as head coach. Nine of their first 15 games are at home, and one of those six "road" games is a neutral-site game against the Saints in London. The start to the season will be a lot of fun, with the Packers coming to town in Week 1, the Vikings facing the Eagles on the road for a Monday night game in Week 2, and the aforementioned London game in Week 4. Interestingly, the Vikings don't have a bye after returning from London—it's in Week 7, instead. Their toughest stretch comes in Weeks 10–12 at home, with games against the Bills, Cowboys and Patriots (Thanksgiving night) in a span of 12 days. Ending in the cold with January games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field could also be a tough task. Overall, though, it's a fairly favorable home schedule that could help O'Connell and a talented roster get back to the playoffs. Don't sleep on Minnesota as an NFC North contender along with the Packers. — Will Ragatz

Inside The Vikings: More on Minnesota’s schedule

Chicago Bears

Predicted record: 7–10

Strength of schedule: .471

Analysis: The toughest stretch of games comes early for the Bears, who would prefer it broke differently considering the total rebuild they've undertaken. Facing the 49ers and Packers to start, then a stretch against the Vikings, Commanders and Patriots in 15 days, with the Cowboys tacked on the following week at the midpoint, make for a difficult start for coach Matt Eberflus' inexperienced lineup. The new 4–3 scheme on defense will need to carry them early, while the revamped offensive line and several new receivers figure out how best to assist quarterback Justin Fields. It's a year that could easily be 4–13 or 5–12 but the schedule overall is not too difficult (.471 opponents' 2021 win percentage). By the second half, look for the Bears to gain momentum. — Gene Chamberlain

Bear Digest: More on Chicago’s schedule

Detroit Lions

Predicted record: 8–9

Strength of schedule: .467

Analysis: The Lions begin Dan Campbell's second season with two home games. They face the Eagles in Week 1, an early test for Aaron Glenn's defense. Unfortunately for the Lions, there are no primetime games. Outside of Thanksgiving, they will play all of their games at 1 p.m. Last season, they avoided playing many games in cold weather late in the season. This year, they play both the Giants and Jets the second half of the season, thus bringing weather into the equation. Having an early bye (Week 6) might be something to pay attention to, as the team has battled injuries the past several seasons. — John Maakaron

All Lions: More on Detroit’s schedule

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Predicted record: 12–5

Strength of schedule: .535

Analysis: Road games at Dallas and New Orleans will provide a great test for Tampa Bay to start the season. Things only get tougher from there, as back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rogers and the Packers travel to Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs' home opener in Week 3, followed by a visit from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4. If the Bucs can manage to come away with at least two victories in that four-game stretch, they'll find themselves in good position to replicate the regular-season success they had in 2021. If this ends up being the last we see of Tom Brady on a football field, the schedule-makers couldn’t have provided a more entertaining retirement tour. In addition to the quarterbacks already mentioned, Brady will also face off off against Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson (maybe) and Joe Burrow. By reinforcing their offensive line in front of Brady, the Bucs still have a great chance to compete for another Lombardi Trophy.

BucsGameday: More on Tampa Bay’s schedule

New Orleans Saints

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .528

Analysis: New head coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Jameis Winston and the Saints will open the season with three consecutive games against NFC South rivals before meeting the Vikings in London in Week 4. The Saints have the seventh-most challenging schedule, which features the Raiders, Eagles, NFC West, AFC North and NFC South. Highlights of their schedule include hosting Joe Burrow's return to the bayou, two Monday Night Football contests, and one Thursday night game versus the Cardinals. This season, the Saints will have plenty of opportunities to make a return playoff run. — Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network: More on New Orleans’s schedule

Atlanta Falcons

Predicted record: 7–10

Strength of schedule: .524

Analysis: The Falcons' bosses did not concede to being a "rebuilding'' team a year ago; they rejected the word. But here they are, a year later, rebuilding. The reason isn't so much talent as much as it is the seven-game gauntlet that opens the year. There's the home opener against the Saints, followed by two consecutive cross-country games, one against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. Then it’s the Browns and, if he's available to play, the quarterback they missed out on in Deshaun Watson. Add in a game against Tom Brady in Tampa. And, finally, it’s meetings with the 49ers and AFC champion Bengals. A 7–10 mark could feel like an accomplishment. — Mike Fisher

Falcon Report: More on Atlanta’s schedule

Carolina Panthers

Predicted record: 6–11

Strength of schedule: .512

Analysis: It’s a friendly start to the year with four of the first five games at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers must take advantage of that portion of the schedule considering they have the Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Buccaneers to follow. There’s no question that the Panthers’ roster is in a much better place than it was a year ago, particularly along the offensive line. That said, Sam Darnold is still the starting quarterback and—as harsh as it might sound—he could keep this team from playoff contention. — Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers: More on Carolina’s schedule

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs

Predicted record: 12–5

Strength of schedule: .533

Analysis: While the Chiefs have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, their biggest questions this year won't be answered by their opponents. With the largest offseason overhaul of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs will have a parade of unfamiliar faces in the starting lineup. With four primetime games and nothing but high-profile matchups through the first half of the season, the Chiefs’ rookies and newcomers will have no margin for error. Still the Chiefs should have enough firepower to make the playoffs again under Andy Reid. — Joshua Brisco

Arrowhead Report: More on Kansas City’s schedule

Las Vegas Raiders

Predicted record: 12–5

Strength of schedule: .528

Analysis: The Raiders had what many considered the best offseason in the league—and they needed it playing in arguably the best division in the NFL. The AFC West makes up six of their 17 opponents. They will be facing the AFC South and NFC West, too. In addition, they will also play the Patriots, Saints and Steelers. They have one of the 10 toughest schedules in the league, but new coach Josh McDaniels is a talented offensive mind, and Patrick Graham leading the defense has optimism running high in the desert. — Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.

Raider Maven: More on Las Vegas’s schedule

Los Angeles Chargers

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .519

Analysis: It’s critical the Chargers start the season on a high note against the Raiders and Chiefs—two AFC West rivals. After their first two weeks, they go head-to-head with six consecutive teams that missed out on the playoffs last season. While last year’s performance doesn’t dictate what’s ahead for this season, it's still the Chargers' biggest opportunity to stack wins. After a Week 8 bye, the most difficult portion of the schedule follows. From Week 9 to Week 13, the Chargers will hit the road for four of five games. The season concludes in Denver. After missing out on the playoffs last season with a Week 18 overtime loss in Vegas, the Chargers have improved their defense via trade and through free agency, while investing top draft capital to improve the offensive line. That should be enough to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018. — Nick Cothrel

Charger Report: More on Los Angeles’s schedule

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY

Denver Broncos

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .509

Analysis: Denver will face six playoff teams. Good thing the team reloaded at quarterback with Russell Wilson, who since arriving in the NFL 10 years ago has missed the playoffs just twice. Wilson will get the chance to exorcise his Seattle demons in a Week 1 tilt vs. the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. With four primetime games, a trip to London to face Jacksonville, and a Christmas matchup vs. the Rams, it's safe to say that Wilson has led the Broncos back out of obscurity and into the national spotlight where they belong. — Chad Jensen

Mile High Huddle: More on Denver’s schedule

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Predicted record: 13–4

Strength of schedule: .512

Analysis: Star power, hunger, chemistry and tremendous roster balance give the Bills a chance to finish with the NFL's top offense, defense and special teams, considering the powerful legs of kicker Tyler Bass and rookie punter Matt Araiza. They're not going to go undefeated, but they're going to be a tough out every week, regardless of the array of formidable teams they'll face this season. That includes the Super Bowl–champion Rams in the NFL's opening game on Sept. 8. The Bills also visit the Ravens, Bengals and Chiefs and host the Packers and Titans, the only team to have beaten them in each of the past two regular seasons. — Nick Fierro

Bills Central: More on Buffalo’s schedule

New England Patriots

Predicted record: 9–8

Strength of schedule: .498

Analysis: The casual observer might not get this, but the Dolphins—with a long recent track record of mediocrity—are an imperfect matchup for the Patriots. Sure, part of that is Miami's much-improved roster. And now they’ve added Tyreek Hill to the mix. But Bill Belichick's teams have struggled in road games at Miami, with just two wins in their last nine trips. Will one game make all the difference? In an AFC East where the Bills think they're kings, another road loss to the Dolphins might leave the Patriots one game shy of the playoffs, a place Belichick isn’t used to. — Mike Fisher

Patriots Country: More on New England’s schedule

Miami Dolphins

Predicted record: 9–8

Strength of schedule: .481

Analysis: It won't take long before we find out what kind of team the Dolphins might field in Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach with a tough opening stretch against the Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Bengals. The Dolphins also have a brutal four-game stretch in December that ultimately could determine whether they're able to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. They have consecutive road games against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills, followed by a home game against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Christmas Day. That the schedule-makers slotted the Dolphins for only two primetime games (before flexing potentially comes into play) seems to suggest the Dolphins aren't quite considered among playoff contenders. — Alain Poupart

All Dolphins: More on Miami’s schedule

New York Jets

Predicted record: 7–10

Strength of schedule: .495

Analysis: After an eventful offseason, surrounding second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with talent and fortifying the defense, the Jets will be tested early and often in 2022. They open their season facing all four teams in the AFC North before traveling to both Green Bay and Denver, all before Week 8. For a team that hasn't won a game in its division since 2019, the Jets need to be competitive in their six games against the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots if they want to be successful. The Jets will take a step forward this year, but this challenging schedule will be enough to keep them out of the postseason for the 12th consecutive year. — Max Goodman

Jets Country: More on New York’s schedule

AFC NORTH

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY

Cincinnati Bengals

Predicted record: 12–5

Strength of schedule: .536

Analysis: The Bengals play eight playoff teams from a year ago, including six during the second half of the season. The good news is their first nine opponents had a combined winning percentage of .464 (71-81-1) last year and only two of them made the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase should pick up where they left off and get off to a hot start. Cincinnati does have five primetime games, including three on the road. They're bringing back almost everyone from a defense that carried them in the playoffs last season and they retooled their offensive line to give Burrow more time to throw. They play in a tough division and have to face multiple teams expecting to make Super Bowl runs this season, but the Bengals should be in the thick of the AFC playoff race and could push for the top seed in the conference. — James Rapien

All Bengals: More on Cincinnati’s schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers

Predicted record: 11–6

Strength of schedule: .512

Analysis: The Steelers have a lot of question marks at key positions (quarterback), but it shouldn't stop them from competing for a playoff berth in 2022. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, and the upgrades the Steelers made in the offseason should keep that streak alive. The road will be bumpy to start with games against the Bengals, Patriots, Browns, Bills and Buccaneers in the first six weeks, but after the bye week, they should be able to take advantage. — Noah Strackbein

All Steelers: More on Pittsburgh’s schedule

Cleveland Browns

Predicted record: 10–7

Strength of schedule: .495

Analysis: The Browns have the talent but also plenty to prove. The first month of the season is reasonable, but even that hinges on the availability of quarterback Deshaun Watson. If Watson is suspended, the Browns will likely be grinding out every victory in a brutal AFC just for the opportunity to qualify for the postseason. Should Watson be available the entire year, he may be worth another two to three victories. The team's mettle will be revealed in a grueling 10-game gauntlet starting in Week 5. The Browns will play all four regular-season games against the Ravens and Bengals, as well as five other teams that expect to make the playoffs. — Pete Smith

Browns Digest: More on Cleveland’s schedule

Baltimore Ravens

Predicted record: 10–7

Strength of schedule: .474

Analysis: The Ravens are looking to get back on track after an injury-marred season in which they had 25 players on injured reserve. In addition to the division schedule, they play the AFC East and NFC South. The Ravens also get to play the last-place teams from the AFC West (Broncos), AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC East (Giants), so the table is set for a return to the playoffs. The Ravens do have four AFC teams on the schedule that made the playoffs last season—Bengals, Steelers, Patriots and Bills. The key for them is to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy. The Ravens have three prime-time games in 2022—home against the Bengals, at Buccaneers and home against the Saints. — Todd Karpovich

Raven Country: More on Baltimore’s schedule

AFC SOUTH

Tennessee Titans

Predicted record: 9–8

Strength of schedule: .471

Analysis: For the third consecutive year, the Titans will have a long run of uninterrupted play. This time, it’s 12 consecutive games after a Week 6 bye, which is similar to 2020 when a COVID outbreak forced them to take their break early and then finish with 13 straight games. Last season, they played 12 weeks before their bye. In both cases, they lost their first playoff game. The Titans also get a pair of Thursday games against NFC opponents (at the Packers on Nov. 17, vs. the Cowboys on Dec. 29). If the last couple years are an accurate indicator, the AFC South could be settled in October, when the Titans and Colts play twice (Weeks 4 and 7). — David Boclair

All Titans: More on Tennessee’s schedule

Indianapolis Colts

Predicted record: 10–7

Strength of schedule: .469

Analysis: The Colts open their schedule on the road against the Texans and Jaguars, two good opportunities for wins. But it doesn’t get easier from there, with home games against the Chiefs and Titans, followed by a road game against Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The Colts wrap up the season on the road against the Giants and Texans, so they have an opportunity to earn a playoff berth after missing out last season with a loss to the Jaguars in Week 18. With the experienced leadership of quarterback Matt Ryan, and with a running game featuring Jonathan Taylor, the Colts should capitalize on the NFL's sixth-easiest schedule. — Chad Jenson

Horseshoe Huddle: More on Indianapolis’s schedule

Houston Texans

Predicted record: 7–10

Strength of schedule: .488

Analysis: Despite owning the longest odds to win the AFC South (+2600), the future looks brighter for the Texans after a solid draft haul. After making four trades, general manager Nick Caserio's Texans ended up with nine players, including five within the top 75. But what the Texans do not have will be the point of emphasis in Week 13. How many "must-watch'' games do the Texans have this season? Well, there's one, as Deshaun Watson (if he’s not suspended) and the Browns roll into town that week. — Mike Fisher

Texans Daily: More on Houston’s schedule

Jacksonville Jaguars

Predicted record: 6–11

Strength of schedule: .469

Analysis: The Jaguars won't have many big-time games in 2022, with just one primetime game—a Week 16 Thursday Night Football affair vs. the Jets. The Jaguars will also open 2022 with a few teams that new head coach Doug Pederson is more than familiar. Pederson was 6–4 against the Commanders as the Eagles' head coach and returns to FedEx Field to face former pupil Carson Wentz in Week 1; Pederson faces Philadelphia in Week 4. The Jaguars get some quality opponents at home, in the Cowboys, Ravens and Raiders, while their toughest road trips look to be the annual London game vs. the Broncos in Week 8, along with trips to face the Chiefs and Chargers. The Jaguars will be doing plenty of travel and face their fair share of quality opponents in 2022, so even an improved roster and coaching staff should result in conservative expectations. — John Shipley

Jaguars Report: More on Jacksonville’s schedule

More NFL schedule coverage:

• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule

• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year

• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games

• Five Best Games to Bet