4 Takeaways From the 49ers' 12-6 Loss to the Rams
All hope is lost for the San Francisco 49ers making the playoffs after suffering a grueling 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was an abysmal performance by the 49ers, especially on offense. With the season practically over, here are four takeaways from the game.
Dre Greenlaw picks up where he left off
Let's start with the positive. Dre Greenlaw was amazing in his 2024 debut. He was the lone bright spot in the 49ers' loss to the Rams. There was no way anyone expected Greenlaw to look as good as he did in that game. I thought he was going to be on a snap count and be rusty with flashes of the Greenlaw we're accustomed to seeing.
Well, it was more than flashes. He was on a tear from the moment he stepped onto the field. You could see a stark difference with Greenlaw in the starting lineup. The defense was into it and locked in. He made everyone around him better by his presence alone. If he can look this way for the rest of the season, the 49ers will have to re-sign.
Brock Purdy is hurting his value
Time for the negative. Brock Purdy entered 2024 with a chance to raise or hurt his value for a contract extension after the season. He's definitely hurt it at this point. The player of 2023 is a shell of himself. Now, you could say he is probably playing injured. His throwing shoulder might not be fully healthy still. But Purdy has been making some awful decisions all season long.
The deep throw to Jauan Jennings in the fourth quarter that led to an interception was one of his worst turnovers of the year. He's also been predetermining and locking onto receivers a lot more frequently. Purdy has regressed this season. By no means is he a bad player, but there are limitations in his game that should create massive hesitation for the 49ers on giving him a lucrative extension.
Deebo Samuel must never touch the ball again
Deebo Samuel went to social media to complain about his lack of involvement in the offense. He got his wish granted against the Rams and it immediately became clear why he has been underutilized. Samuel stinks. He provides nothing positive to the 49ers' offense. He's been a negatively impactful player.
It's impossible to cite anything in his game that the 49ers benefit from. The amazing player that he was in 2021 and even last year looks long gone. He appears slow, limited, and distraught. Samuel must never touch the ball again. Then again, the 49ers are essentially out of the playoffs, so losing out is best for them, and involving Samuel will help that.
49ers' pass rush is useless
Even with Nick Bosa back in the starting lineup after being gone for weeks, the 49ers' pass rush is useless. Leonard Floyd, who has been great with Bosa out, was nonexistent. No one else managed to make an impact. Matthew Stafford was way too comfortable out there and he made the 49ers pay for it, especially on the final drive of the game.
There are probably some schematic changes the 49ers can make to improve the pass rush, but ultimately they are lacking in talent on the defensive line. The 49ers will have to make the defensive line one of their top priorities in the offseason to avoid having such a mediocre pass-rushing unit again.