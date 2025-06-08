All 49ers

Does 49ers QB Brock Purdy have a Good Relationship with Brandon Aiyuk?

A quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver should be close.

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Young and Jerry Rice weren't just teammates -- they were friends. They socialized together. Young worked hard on that relationship because he needed Rice on his side. Young was trying to replace Joe Montana and needed all the support he could get.

Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk seem like teammates, nothing more.

A couple years ago, they seemed closer. Aiyuk even campaigned for Purdy to win the MVP in 2023. But in the Super Bowl, Purdy targeted Aiyuk just six times, and their relationship hasn't seemed to be the same since.

Last offseason, Aiyuk requested a trade and said on Ryan Clark's Podcast that he would be open to playing with Jayden Daniels on the Commanders.

When Aiyuk held out and requested that trade, Purdy never said publicly that the 49ers front office should do whatever it takes to extend Aiyuk. That's what Joe Burrow did for Ja'Marr Chase. Instead, Purdy said he trusted the front office no matter what.

This offseason, Purdy said that he wanted to get his extension done as soon as possible to eliminate drama and distractions. As opposed to Aiyuk, who waited until just before the season started to sign his extension.

When Aiyuk got married this offseason, the following people attended: Ricky Pearsall, Kyle Juszczyk and Jayden Daniels. But not Purdy.

Then, when Purdy finally signed his extension, lots of his teammates congratulated him on social media, but not Aiyuk. A few weeks later, Aiyuk's personal receiver coach, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, went on television and said that Purdy is overpaid.

I might be reading too much into things, but it seems like Purdy and Aiyuk aren't on the same page, to put it mildly. Maybe they should go bowling and talk it out.

