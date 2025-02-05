Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Credits 49ers for his Growth
NEW ORLEANS -- Players who have come and gone on the San Francisco 49ers tend to have benefitted during their tenure.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is one of those players. On Tuesday, Omenihu credited the 49ers for partly playing a factor into his growth for the player and leader that he is today.
"When I was with San Fran, it was Arik Armstead, Jimmy Garoppolo, those are guys I really looked at who were really, really good leaders," said Omenihu. "I applaud coach (Kris) Kocurek for kind of like molding me into the player I am. He reinstated the confidence I have today."
Omenihu also cited his tenure with the Houston Texans playing a role in his growth as well. Hearing him credit Arik Armstead and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek isn't surprising. Armstead was always looked at as a key leader for the 49ers before he was released.
As for Kocurek, practically every defensive lineman boasts about him. That is why he got most of the praise from Omenihu when he talked about the 49ers. They get to work closely with each other. Kocurek always manages to get the most out of his group.
Just look at Arden Key. He came and went from the 49ers and is thriving. That is thanks to Kocurek. It's great to see the 49ers are a defensive lineman factory. Hopefully, they can get some new and promising talent for Kocurek to allow them to bounce back in 2025.
