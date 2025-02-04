49ers' Brandon Aiyuk can Draw Inspiration From Charles Omenihu
NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Aiyuk has a long and difficult journey ahead of him as he works his way back from a torn ACL and MCL.
There is no telling when he can be back and ready to contribute to the San Francisco 49ers. The injuries he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs can place him in a state of depression. These injuries are prone to place a player in that realm.
It happened to Nick Bosa when he tore his in 2022. It also happened to former 49ers and current Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu. The destructive defensive lineman was asked to reflect on his recovery from his ACL injury by Timeout With the Twins.
His answer is something that Aiyuk can draw inspiration from.
"You can't really think too much about it because it'll slow you down," said Omenihu. "I ain't have much time to think about it.... I was like 'F-it, let's go. Whatever happens, happens' and that's where my mentality was."
Omenihu stresses the importance of not dwelling too much on it. The last thing he, Aiyuk, or any other player who endures a torn ACL must do is think of the injury because it can eat away at you. It even had Omenihu at one point contemplating ever playing again.
"During the rehab process by month six, I was telling Tiffany 'I was done' like I didn't wanna do it anymore," said Omenihu. "I got through and persevered. I thank god for giving me the strength to get passed this and it's now a year and some change behind me now."
Aiyuk can draw inspiration from Omenihu. He mustn't worry about what kind of player he will be after this. All he has to focus on is getting better and manifesting that he will be the player he was before he got injured.
It's easier said than done. Omenihu admitted the injury got to him, which is why he thought about calling quits. This is where a support system and a strong mentality can aid Aiyuk. Hopefully, he never falls into that pit of despair so he can bounce back from his injury.
