All 49ers

49ers Recommended Not to Extend Brock Purdy

The 49ers have been recommended by this popular NFL pundit not to offer Brock Purdy an extension. Does he have a point?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

NEW ORLEANS -- Brock Purdy is the main topic of discussion for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

He is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, which means he is due for a contract extension. It is a topic that will garner various opinions for it and against it, especially regarding how much he is worth coming off a regressive season.

One popular NFL pundit has a pretty strong take on the extension. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recommends the 49ers not to extend Purdy. He believes the 49ers should let him play out the final year of his deal. Here is what he said to Brad Graham of The SF Niners when asked.

"I wouldn't sign him this year," Florio said. "I'd make him play another year. I think it's undetermined. I would make him an offer based upon what we've seen so far. I don't know what the magic number would be. The market's currently $60 million per year. Would I offer him $35 to $40 million? Maybe."

Florio is a polarizing figure in the NFL media realm, and his take will certainly not make many 49ers fans happy. However, he raises a fair point on this subject. Purdy is not worth the current market for a quarterback. It's also a fine idea for the 49ers to let him play out his deal.

Purdy did nothing to maintain the confidence and comfort the 49ers had him in this past season. He regressed in 2024, especially with his decision-making. That is a critical trait a quarterback must be strong at.

The fact that Purdy isn't physically gifted only emphasizes that trait more. The 49ers should let Purdy play out his contract, and if he proves to be the guy that he was in 2023 or better, extend him. If not, he can walk or come back on a cheap deal.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News