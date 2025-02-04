49ers Recommended Not to Extend Brock Purdy
NEW ORLEANS -- Brock Purdy is the main topic of discussion for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
He is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, which means he is due for a contract extension. It is a topic that will garner various opinions for it and against it, especially regarding how much he is worth coming off a regressive season.
One popular NFL pundit has a pretty strong take on the extension. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recommends the 49ers not to extend Purdy. He believes the 49ers should let him play out the final year of his deal. Here is what he said to Brad Graham of The SF Niners when asked.
"I wouldn't sign him this year," Florio said. "I'd make him play another year. I think it's undetermined. I would make him an offer based upon what we've seen so far. I don't know what the magic number would be. The market's currently $60 million per year. Would I offer him $35 to $40 million? Maybe."
Florio is a polarizing figure in the NFL media realm, and his take will certainly not make many 49ers fans happy. However, he raises a fair point on this subject. Purdy is not worth the current market for a quarterback. It's also a fine idea for the 49ers to let him play out his deal.
Purdy did nothing to maintain the confidence and comfort the 49ers had him in this past season. He regressed in 2024, especially with his decision-making. That is a critical trait a quarterback must be strong at.
The fact that Purdy isn't physically gifted only emphasizes that trait more. The 49ers should let Purdy play out his contract, and if he proves to be the guy that he was in 2023 or better, extend him. If not, he can walk or come back on a cheap deal.
