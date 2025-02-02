Who was the 49ers' Worst 2024 Free Agent Signing?
One of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers were mediocre in 2024 was due to their personnel moves.
The 49ers never brought on anyone on the team to strengthen their areas of weakness. Free agency was on auto-pilot for them, leading them to some poor signings. However, there is one free agent signing that takes the cake on being the worst.
If you ask Pro Football Focus, they will say it was defensive tackle Jordan Elliot. Here is their explanation on naming Elliot as the 49ers' worst 2024 free agent signing.
"Elliott struggled in what could be his lone season in San Francisco, as he did during his four years in Cleveland. His 47.6 overall grade is actually the second-highest of his career, but it certainly isn’t the mark of a starting-caliber player."
It's a fair assessment of Elliot being a regretful addition to the 49ers. They certainly missed on him, but he was never brought to the 49ers to be a starting-caliber player that PFF points out. That was never the expectation. He should be looked at as a miss and nothing more.
The 49ers player who was the worst free agent signing was none other than linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. This is the only acceptable answer and it isn't even close. He was the real free agent brought on to be a starting-caliber player.
As soon as his starting role was taken away when Dre Greenlaw returned, he threw a hissy fit and quit on the 49ers. The unprofessionalism Campbell displayed on the day he quit makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for him to sign with a new team in March.
Quitting aside, Campbell had a rough go of it immediately. It took him a handful of games before he stopped being a liability. His poor IQ and lateral quickness were evident from the very first game of the season.
It's crazy that Greenlaw was a vast improvement when he returned, considering he's coming off a torn Achilles. Talk about an embarrassing look for Campbell. Hopefully, he stands by his actions of quitting on the 49ers because it was most likely his last act in the NFL.
