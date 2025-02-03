Why the 49ers Might Re-Sign RB Elijah Mitchell
Christian McCaffrey is the only running back the San Francisco 49ers have rostered for 2025.
Every other running back is in line to become a free agent in March. That includes forgotten running back Elijah Mitchell. His season ended before it started due to a hamstring injury requiring surgery. The 49ers sure would've loved to have him last season.
Unfortunately, they cannot look forward to his bounce-back season. He will be a free agent soon and can find himself a new team. However, the 49ers might re-sign Mitchell. I think it is something they would like to do.
He won't cost the 49ers much even with Mitchell going on the open market. It'll be difficult for Mitchell to find suitors given his injury history. If he does, it won't be for much. The only team who will have no problem with his injuries is the 49ers.
Re-signing him will give the 49ers needed depth behind McCaffrey. Plus, Mitchell might be the direct backup to McCaffrey again. Jordan Mason might sign with another team despite being a restricted free agent.
If that happens, it will only increase the likelihood of Mitchell returning. He might end up with no other choice but to return to the 49ers on a minimum deal. Only the 49ers can appreciate his skills the most and tolerate his injury history.
It makes sense for Mitchell to want to return as well. The contract won't be adequate, but this is his chance to build up his value. The chances of McCaffrey missing games in 2025 are more likely than not. Mitchell just saw how Mason thrived in his spot starts.
That can end up being him in 2025. Either way, his options are extremely limited. I think he ends up back with the 49ers on a one-year deal for the minimum or slightly above that.
