REPORT: The 49ers Will Attempt to Trade Deebo Samuel this Offseason
Good news, 49ers fans.
Deebo Samuel's tenure in Santa Clara finally may come to an end soon. That's because the 49ers will attempt to trade Samuel soon according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way," writes Rapoport.
It's not a certainty that Samuel is done with the 49ers because there may not be a trade market for him anymore. The 49ers came close to trading him last offseason but decided against it because they thought they needed him to make another Super Bowl run. In hindsight, they should have traded him last year.
Now, they might be able to get a conditional seventh-round pick for him. Because he's 29, he's coming off arguably the worst season of his career, he's expensive and he'll want a new contract considering his current deal will expire next year. So some team would have to trade for the right to extend Samuel or trade for the privilege of having him for one season. Seems unlikely.
What's more likely is the 49ers will end up releasing Samuel. They clearly don't want him or need him anymore and it seems he would like a fresh start elsewhere. He just showed up to the Super Bowl wearing an Eagles jersey. Then he went on Kay Adams' podcast and said he didn't get enough opportunities on the 49ers.
Good luck on your next team, Deebo. I hope you get the opportunities you're looking for.