49ers DE Nick Bosa on Bills QB Josh Allen: "He Flops a lot"

Here's what Bosa said.

Grant Cohn

Bill's O'Cyrus Torrence blocks a Kansas City player while teammate Josh Allen gets ready to run during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024.
Bill's O'Cyrus Torrence blocks a Kansas City player while teammate Josh Allen gets ready to run during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week, Nick Bosa was asked about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Q: What makes Josh Allen so tough to face?

BOSA: "He can do it all. He can go through reads, make any throw, he can look people off, run for first downs, run people over. He flops a lot, he slides, so it's tough. You never know when to hit him or not. But he's as good as it gets."

Q: How will the weather impact what you guys do on defense?

BOSA: "I don't think it changes much because Josh can make any throw in whatever wind. Nick Sorensen was just talking about how it doesn't really change how he plays, so it doesn't change how we play.

Q: How did the week of rest help your injured obliques?

BOSA: "Made a good amount of progress for sure. It's feeling a lot better. It still needs to get better before I'm ready to go, so this week will be big. I'll know a lot more in the next couple days."

Q: How would you describe the experience of not being at the game and having to watch it on t.v.?

BOSA: "It was weird. I haven't watched a Niners game on the t.v. copy in a long time. You definitely notice a lot of different things, but obviously it wasn't the best game for us, so it was kind of stressful."

Q: Did you notice things that you can use to your advantage?

BOSA: "I don't know about that. Just different views -- you can see more, know a lot more about the flow of the game and things that are going on."

