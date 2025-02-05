All 49ers

49ers' Fred Warner is Used as Inspiration by Super Bowl LB

One linebacker who is playing in the Super Bowl says he uses 49ers' Fred Warner as an inspiration to further his game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- 2024 can arguably be the best season that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has had in his career.

He was named as a first-team All-Pro while playing the majority of the season on a fractured ankle. It is insane that he continued to play and did so at a high level. Most players would've justifiably tapped out. Warner probably should've but he kept playing.

That is one of the many reasons he is regarded as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He sets a standard that many players across the league aspire to become and that includes one player who is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

That player is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. He was named a first-team All-Pro player alongside Warner, and Warner is a player who Baun uses for inspiration. Here is what he said when I asked him about an active player he tries to model his game after.

"Fred Warner and Roquan Smith," said Baun. "Those guys are the epitome of the new age linebacker and that's what I'm trying to do. I think their tackling ability is superb. They don't miss many tackles and they move really well in space.

It's no wonder Baun made it to the All-Pro team. He uses both Warner and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith as inspirations. There are no better figures to follow to improve than Warner and Smith.

Warner will hope to be in Baun's shoes this time next year. He will be fully fit for 2025, so it should make for an incredibly dangerous player. If he looked great last year, imagine how he will look when he isn't nursing a fracture.

