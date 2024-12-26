All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Provides Encouraging News on Trent Williams

The 49ers placed Trent Williams on Injured Reserve on Thursday, but Kyle Shanahan was still able to provide encouraging news on Williams' ankle injury.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers officially placed Trent Williams on Injured Reserve on Thursday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan foreshadowed the move on Monday via conference call. Williams' ankle hasn't healed the way he's wanted to, and with the season essentially over, there is no reason for Williams to return this year. Allowing him to rest up is the best move to take.

Now, the concern will be how severe his ankle injury is. He was already nagged by it going into Week 11 against the Seahawks and made it worse. However, Shanahan provided encouraging news on Williams citing the injury isn't expected to be long-term.

“Not that we've heard of. It's always concerning that it's taken longer to heal than expected," Shanahan said. "But talking to him, he's seen a number of specialists, he's seen our own guys. So everyone's pretty much on the same page. He just needs some time and it'll heal. So there are really no worries there, but we just wanted it to heal faster.”

This is fantastic to hear. All that matters for Williams moving forward is his status for 2025. His ankle injury won't have any impact on that and it sounds like he should be fine once the offseason arrives. Williams is an older player, so it makes sense for his injuries to take longer than most.

Ankle injuries have bothered him in the past as well. It's always a troubling injury for him to endure and overcome. It will surely be something to closely watch when the 49ers kickstart their 2025 campaign. For now, there is comfort in knowing it isn't something career-ending.

