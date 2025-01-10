49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says he Values Special Teams
Special teams have been a debacle for the San Francisco 49ers ever since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach.
It has never mattered who the coordinator is. In 2021, Richard Hightower was viewed as a mediocre coach, which led the 49ers to seek the services of Brian Schneider. However, that made little to no difference. The 49ers were still bottom feeders at special teams.
That will never change until Shanahan starts to place a greater emphasis on valuing the unit more. Well, Shanahan took exception to that notion when he was asked about special teams in his exit presser on Wednesday. He gave a long-winded answer to explain his value of it.
"We spent some heavy draft picks on special teams players, which I think is investment," said Shanahan. "We spent some salary cap on guys. I mean, bringing guys like George Odum, having Flannigan-Fowles here these last couple years. I mean, that's bringing back, those are special-teams decisions. We spent a third-round pick on a kicker. Making special teams changes is why special teams is important to me. Because we do work at it, but it wasn't good enough this year."
Just this year? Incorrect. It has been below average or putrid every year. The 49ers can never do anything right on special teams. Shanahan can point out those transactions the 49ers made to boost the special teams, but it is moot when the results remain the same and that's on the head coach.
Shanahan alluded to that in the second half of his answer where he sounded like he took some accountability.
"I don't put that just on Brian [Schneider] by any means. I mean, losing your kicker, losing your punter, when injuries do affect the roster, especially offense and defensively what it did affect the most was special teams, and I think that was unfair to Brian and a tough situation to put him in. But I do think it's an avenue we can get better in.
"And you can't change the whole thing out so Brian ends up being the fall guy for that and I really appreciate him. He did have a real good three years here and worked his tail off and was very loyal to us and is a very good coach and he'll bounce back on his feet and we'll be going against him soon, I'm sure. But no, special teams is a part of football and everything a part of football is extremely important to us.”
Shanahan tried so hard to push back on the notion that he doesn't value special teams. Even General Manager John Lynch intervened to back up Shanahan before he gave his answer.
"Kyle spends an inordinate amount of time with all phases of our team," said Lynch. "Special teams is extremely important in the way we construct our rosters. The time is there.
The bottom line is it doesn't matter how much the 49ers claim the value special teams. Until they show it and it garners results on the field, they will continue to be a team who doesn't care about it.
