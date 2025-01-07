One Area Where 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Must Improve on
If you thought the San Francisco 49ers' offense looked different in the regular season finale, then you were spot on. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not call plays in that game.
Shanahan relinquished his play-calling duties to offensive pass game specialist Klay Kubiak. He also did this in the preseason, which makes sense why he did it in the regular season finale as well. They're meaningless games. Still, it's unusual to see Shanahan let go of those duties.
It shows growth and improvement in a way. However, there is another area where Shanahan must improve on. It goes beyond what happens on the field and is similar to what he did with Kubiak, which is a personnel move. Shanahan needs to be better when he is acting as the general manager.
He has the final say and authority when it comes to every personnel move on the 49ers. The majority of his personnel moves have been mediocre. That is why most of the 49ers' draft classes have been whiffs. Even last year's free agency class was mediocre.
The only free agent who provided any positive impact to the 49ers was Leonard Floyd. Everyone else was pitiful, especially De'Vondre Campbell. Sure, he wasn't the primary target signing for the 49ers, but it doesn't excuse them for bringing such a toxic player into the locker room.
Instead of relinquishing play-calling duties, Shanahan needs to loosen his grip on his power with personnel moves. He doesn't have a great eye for talent and lets his relationships with players cloud his judgment. That is why he views Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk as crucial players.
Unfortunately, the reality of Shanahan sharing a bit of personnel power is the most unlikely thing to occur with him. But it's what the 49ers need to improve unless he miraculously starts to be a better talent evaluator.
