Charvarius Ward Will Likely Move on From the 49ers
2024 was a difficult year for the San Francisco 49ers.
However, no team member arguably had it tougher than cornerback Charvarius Ward. Performance-wise, Ward was a shell of himself from the 2023 All-Pro that he was. He started off the season struggling somewhat and wasn't locking receivers down.
But what made this year so tough for him was the unfortunate passing of his nearly two-year-old daughter. It occurred during the 49ers' Bye Week. A time when the players are supposed to enjoy themselves and get away from football. It was everything but that for Ward.
The 49ers allowed Ward as much time off as he needed. They were excellent in their support of Ward and he felt it. However, with free agency looming for him, Ward will likely move on from the 49ers. During his exit interview on Monday, Ward was extremely transparent about his contractual situation and hinted that a change of scenery may be best.
"I've got a lot of trauma in California," Ward said (h/t Nick Wagoner). "I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that's ever happened to me, that's probably going to ever happen to me -- knock on wood -- happened in California. It can just bring up bad memories. Every time I get on a plane and come back to California, Santa Clara, San Jose, and show up here, it just brings up bad memories.
"I go through that every day. I go home every night by myself because my girl, she doesn't want to come back to California because of what happened. So, it is hard being alone, and she's my strength right now. I need her, and so her not being able to be around me if I'm in California, it'd be tough."
Ward's comments alone are why I believe he is moving on from the 49ers. It has nothing to do with the players, coaches, or the trajectory of the team. It has everything to do with the tragedy he endured that has converted into trauma that he cannot escape from right now.
Ward may never be able to overcome it so long as he still plays for the 49ers. A move closer to home, like to the Dallas Cowboys, would help him be with his girl and around family. Having a support system is crucial for everyone, especially after experiencing the tragedy that Ward had to go through.
It can be the first pivotal step for him to begin healing. Ward needs to do whatever is necessary to get himself feeling happy and whole again. One thing is for sure the 49ers feel happy with his tenure. They got their money's worth when they signed Ward in free agency three years ago.
He made his first-ever All-Pro honor and kickstarted improvement for the secondary. Should he leave, a very likely outcome, he should be remembered as a player who gave it his all to provide nothing but great memories.
