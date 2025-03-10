All 49ers

49ers Lose Out on Reunion With Top Free Agent

It never made sense for the 49ers to reunite with this top free agent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) gestures before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Looks like there won't be a reunion for the 49ers after all.

Top free agent cornerback D.J. Reed will not return to the 49ers and rejoin Robert Saleh. He is signing with the Lions on a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.

Reed was a name linked to the 49ers by outlets like Pro Football Focus. It was an easy one to predict considering Reed played his best years under Saleh who is now back with the 49ers.

However, it never made sense for the 49ers to go after Reed. He was always going to be an expensive player that the 49ers couldn't afford.

Plus, cornerback isn't a pressing need for the 49ers at all. Usually, it is one since they don't usually invest in it enough, but this offseason isn't that.

Charvarius Ward is most likely signing elsewhere, so that is probably where the cornerback need derives from. But the 49ers have already invested fairly heavily at the position.

They extended Deommodore Lenoir during the season and spent a second-round draft pick on Renardo Green who had a solid rookie year.

The 49ers already have two impressive cornerbacks, which is more than a lot of defenses can claim. Having three excellent cornerbacks is a luxury they cannot afford.

It never made sense for the 49ers to go after Reed. They are better off allocating that money towards the defensive line. That will help the cornerback position more than signing one.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

