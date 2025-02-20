All 49ers

49ers Pick LSU OT Will Campbell in New Mock Drarft

The 49ers could go a number of different directions with the 11th pick depending on how the draft board falls.

Grant Cohn

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers could go a number of different directions with the 11th pick depending on how the draft board falls.

They probably expect to take the best defensive lineman available. But if the top offensive tackle in the class -- LSU's Will Campbell -- somehow falls to the 11th pick, the 49ers must be prepared to take him.

And that's exactly who Charlie Campbell expects the 49ers to take in his latest mock draft.

"The 49ers could use more talent on the offensive line," writes Campbell. "Here is a blocker that could help them at guard or right tackle, and eventually be the replacement for Trent Williams.

"Campbell earned the starting left tackle job in training camp as a true freshman in 2022 and started 13 games there. He then held onto the spot as a sophomore in 2023, protecting the blind side of Jayden Daniels.

"The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Campbell is big and enters the NFL with a lot of experience. Team sources say that Campbell plays well with his hands, has good technique, is big, and strong. However, in 2024 he has had some issues with playing over his toes too often and getting off balance. Campbell is a safe prospect to be a solid starter at tackle or guard."

The 49ers need bigger players, especially on their offensive line. Campbell would give the 49ers the ability to wear down opposing defensive fronts, something they haven't been able to do under head coach Kyle Shanahan who typically prefers smaller offensive linemen.

Read more

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News