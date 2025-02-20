49ers Pick LSU OT Will Campbell in New Mock Drarft
The 49ers could go a number of different directions with the 11th pick depending on how the draft board falls.
They probably expect to take the best defensive lineman available. But if the top offensive tackle in the class -- LSU's Will Campbell -- somehow falls to the 11th pick, the 49ers must be prepared to take him.
And that's exactly who Charlie Campbell expects the 49ers to take in his latest mock draft.
"The 49ers could use more talent on the offensive line," writes Campbell. "Here is a blocker that could help them at guard or right tackle, and eventually be the replacement for Trent Williams.
"Campbell earned the starting left tackle job in training camp as a true freshman in 2022 and started 13 games there. He then held onto the spot as a sophomore in 2023, protecting the blind side of Jayden Daniels.
"The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Campbell is big and enters the NFL with a lot of experience. Team sources say that Campbell plays well with his hands, has good technique, is big, and strong. However, in 2024 he has had some issues with playing over his toes too often and getting off balance. Campbell is a safe prospect to be a solid starter at tackle or guard."
The 49ers need bigger players, especially on their offensive line. Campbell would give the 49ers the ability to wear down opposing defensive fronts, something they haven't been able to do under head coach Kyle Shanahan who typically prefers smaller offensive linemen.
