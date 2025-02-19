All 49ers

The 49ers are Expected to Release Defensive End Yetur Gross-Matos

The 49ers most likely will overhaul their defensive line this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) on the sidelines during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
They're going to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave with a post-June-1 designation to save more than $2 million in cap space. In addition, NFL.com's Matt Okada expects them to release defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos as well.

"While Deebo Samuel's fate remains up in the air, there aren’t any other particularly exciting cut candidates for the 49ers, whose 2024 season was wrecked by injuries but otherwise have a mostly established roster (when healthy) and plenty of projected cap space, at least until Brock Purdy is extended," writes Okada.

"Gross-Matos might be worth cutting just from a value perspective after he played 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2024 and logged just four sacks, 19 tackles and 10 QB pressures. With a $9.5 million cap hit in 2025, that kind of production is simply not good enough.

"This move is much more appealing if he's designated as a post-June-1 cut, opening up a valuable $7.8 million in cap savings, but then again, one of San Francisco's two post-June 1 slots is already ticketed for Javon Hargrave, and it's possible the other is used on Samuel. The Niners could just call it a day and move on from Gross-Matos for $2.9 million in savings right away."

To be clear, Gross-Matos played 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps WHEN HEALTHY. He also missed six games. So in total, he played just 368 snaps, which is a typical season for him. He has played at least 500 snaps in a season just once in his five-year career. He can't stay on the field.

Either Gross-Matos will take a massive pay cut or the 49ers will release him. Expect the latter to happen. New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has no ties to Gross-Matos and probably wants to bring in someone he can handpick.

