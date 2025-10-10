All 49ers

49ers quarterback has oblique injury and could miss Buccaneers game

Not another injury.

It's always something with the 49ers quarterbacks.

We know Brock Purdy has a toe injury that will keep him out for a few more weeks. We also know that Mac Jones has a knee injury that's forcing him to wear a brace on his leg.

But, we didn't know until this week that Jones also injured his oblique during the 49ers' Thursday night win over the Los Angeles Rams.

And the injury is clearly affecting him. On. Monday, Jones didn't throw at all. On Wednesday, he threw, but the 49ers listed him as questionable. Then on Thursday, he threw a few soft tosses and then shut himself down. Which means the only people throwing passes during practice were third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez and quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi.

After Thursday's practice, reporters asked Jones all about his oblique injury, which apparently happened on the 49ers' final offensive snap against the Rams.

Could Jones have finished the game if it hadn't ended after that play?

"I don't know," Jones said. "That was the last snap, so I guess you didn't have to find out. But yeah, like I said, we got a plan in place and just got to work through it and make sure you can protect yourself.”

How is Jones' health right now?

“Working through it," Jones said. "Like I said, got a plan with the training staff and been getting treatment every day and trying to do everything I can. Sleep, eat, do the little things, and everyone else is doing the same thing. So that's NFL football.”

Why didn't he throw on Thursday?

“I was trying to save some throws," Jones explained. "There's a lot of volume out there and at the end of the day, got to be ready for Sunday. Like I said, we got a plan, so taking it day by day.”

If the game were today, would Jones be ready to play in it?

“Yeah, I mean the game's not today, right?" Jones said with a laugh. "So, I don't really do the theoretical questions, but definitely feel like I have a good plan in place and the games on Sunday, and we'll see how I feel when we get there.”

It sounds like Jones expects to play when he talks about having a "good plan in place," but he never comes out and says that he will play. Instead, he leaves everything conditional. He'll see how he feels on Sunday and then he'll decide whether he can play.

I expect he'll play, because this is his opportunity to show the NFL that he's a quality starting quarterback. If Adrian Martinez plays and performs well, then Jones won't look so impressive in comparison.

We'll see how much Jones' oblque injury will affect him.

