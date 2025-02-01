Why the 49ers Will Let Aaron Banks Walk in Free Agency
Arguably the worst offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 was Aaron Banks.
The three-year starting left guard had a solid 2023 season en route to a Super Bowl appearance. However, he couldn't build off his breakout season in 2024. Banks was a shell of himself. There were numerous times when he whiffed or couldn't hold his block.en route
He spent more time looking behind him at the defensive player who beat him than he did successfully mauling them. It was as if he turned the clock back into the timid player that he was his rookie season in 2021. Banks was unrecognizable and frustrating for the 49ers in 2024.
He would finish the season on Injured Reserve after suffering an MCL injury in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. His injury will not derail him for the 2025 season, which is crucial for him because he will be a free agent in March.
The 49ers will have to decide if they want Banks to return as their starter for a fourth consecutive year. That decision has most likely been made with the 49ers electing to let Banks walk in free agency. They need to find better than him.
Re-signing him shouldn't be expensive at all given his value is low. Given his low value, re-signing him shouldn't be expensive. However, free agency will always increase the value of players who aren't deserving of it due to competition. The 49ers would be wise to find a new starting left guard.
This wouldn't be the first time the 49ers allowed their starting left guard to walk. They did so during the 2022 free agency period with Laken Tomlinson. Although, he came off a solid season and priced himself out from the 49ers.
Still, starting guards can be replaced through the draft. The 49ers should explore their options rather than bring Banks back.
