All 49ers

Why the 49ers Will Let Aaron Banks Walk in Free Agency

It's likely the 49ers will allow their starting left guard since 2022 walk away from them in free agency. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks (65) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks (65) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arguably the worst offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 was Aaron Banks.

The three-year starting left guard had a solid 2023 season en route to a Super Bowl appearance. However, he couldn't build off his breakout season in 2024. Banks was a shell of himself. There were numerous times when he whiffed or couldn't hold his block.en route

He spent more time looking behind him at the defensive player who beat him than he did successfully mauling them. It was as if he turned the clock back into the timid player that he was his rookie season in 2021. Banks was unrecognizable and frustrating for the 49ers in 2024.

He would finish the season on Injured Reserve after suffering an MCL injury in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. His injury will not derail him for the 2025 season, which is crucial for him because he will be a free agent in March.

The 49ers will have to decide if they want Banks to return as their starter for a fourth consecutive year. That decision has most likely been made with the 49ers electing to let Banks walk in free agency. They need to find better than him.

Re-signing him shouldn't be expensive at all given his value is low. Given his low value, re-signing him shouldn't be expensive. However, free agency will always increase the value of players who aren't deserving of it due to competition. The 49ers would be wise to find a new starting left guard.

This wouldn't be the first time the 49ers allowed their starting left guard to walk. They did so during the 2022 free agency period with Laken Tomlinson. Although, he came off a solid season and priced himself out from the 49ers.

Still, starting guards can be replaced through the draft. The 49ers should explore their options rather than bring Banks back.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News