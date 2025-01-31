49ers Recommended to Sign Bears Free Agent OL
Improving the offensive line will be one of the San Francisco 49ers' goals this offseason.
The first step in doing so is dabbling in free agency. The 49ers usually don't go after talented free agent offensive lineman. It's bargain signings that they tend to look for. That needs to end this free agency period if they want to improve at all.
One player who can do that is Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins. Pro Football Focus has recommended that the 49ers sign the Bears free-agent offensive lineman. Here is what they had to say about the two sides being a good match.
"A series of nagging injuries plagued Jenkins’ 2024 campaign, but even still, he managed to produce well on the interior of this Bears’ offensive line. His 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade stands as a career high for the 26-year-old guard after he allowed just a 3.8% pressure rate (also a career high).
"The Niners nailed their selection of Dominick Puni in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft but still need to build up their interior. Adding Jenkins to the left side would complement both Puni at the other guard spot and Trent Williams on the outside."
The 49ers will have a vacancy at left guard with Aaron Banks likely headed elsewhere. Jenkins can provide an upgrade over Banks and would act as a cornerstone piece to the position given his young age. The only issue is he's coming off an injury-riddled season.
Plus, he could come at a steep cost. Jenkins is sure to have multiple suitors and the 49ers aren't one to enter a bidding ward like that. I'd imagine the 49ers sign an offensive lineman who isn't being propped up as one of the top free agents to be their starting left guard.
