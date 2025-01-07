49ers Will Pick at No. 11 in the 2025 NFL Draft
Offseason mode has officially activated for the San Francisco 49ers.
They can finally put their 2024 season from the abyss behind and put their focus onto improving for the 2025 season. One avenue that will help the 49ers improve is in the NFL Draft. The 49ers will pick at No. 11 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Typically, when a team finishes a season with 11 losses, it guarantees them a top-10 pick at worst. However, this season in the NFL had a lot of terrible teams. Three teams finished with 14 losses, three teams finished with 13 losses, and lastly, four teams finished with 12 losses.
In a way, this losing season for the 49ers doesn't offer much consolation. Yes, picking No. 11 for a team with a playoff pedigree will benefit them, but they will risk losing out on some more premium players who can aid them immediately in 2025.
Having the atrocious season the 49ers had, it would've at least been a positive for them to be picking higher. Nevertheless, this is what they must settle for barring any trade up. There is also the possibility of them trading down to accumulate more draft picks.
All eyes will be on which position and which player the 49ers will target.
Read more of 49ers on SI