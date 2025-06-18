All 49ers

Christian McCaffrey Named as 49ers' Likeliest to win NFL MVP

Should it be Brock Purdy?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers need Christian McCaffrey to be healthy in 2025 to be successful.

The offense may have been able to move the ball well without him last year, but he was severely lacking in the passing game and the red zone.

McCaffrey appears fully fit and ready to go with no issues from last year's injuries. If he can remain mostly upright in 2025, he will end up having an incredible season.

That is why Pro Football Network has named McCaffrey as the likeliest 49ers player to win the NFL MVP award. Here is what their analyst, Brandon Austin, had to say about the choice.

"When healthy, there aren’t many better than Christian McCaffrey. But that’s the catch, he just hasn’t been able to stay on the field," wrote Austin. "McCaffrey played only four games in 2024, but we know what he can do when he’s right. In 2023, he led the league in rushing (1,459 yards), scrimmage yards (2,023), and total touchdowns (21).

"McCaffrey's ability to hurt defenses as both a runner and receiver makes him one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL. With Deebo Samuel Sr. gone and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a season-ending injury, McCaffrey could see an even bigger workload early in 2025. If he stays healthy, a huge season could follow."

It may seem wild that Brock Purdy isn't the player named since he was a 2023 MVP candidate, but so was McCaffrey. Purdy will never get that award so long as McCaffrey is on the team.

Health is the only hurdle restricting McCaffrey from having an amazing 2025 season. However, his workload may be adjusted from what it was in 2023.

The 49ers have to protect McCaffrey from himself. He needs to reduce the number of snaps he gets in a game. Rather, that is what head coach Kyle Shanahan must do.

If the 49ers have a sizeable lead in the fourth quarter, then McCaffrey should take a backseat. They didn't do that enough in 2023, which probably factored into his 2024 washed season.

It doesn't matter how healthy McCaffrey feels. He needs to be preserved and only fully unleashed when the playoffs draw closer, and that's if the 49ers are in the hunt.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

