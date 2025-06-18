Christian McCaffrey Named as 49ers' Likeliest to win NFL MVP
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers need Christian McCaffrey to be healthy in 2025 to be successful.
The offense may have been able to move the ball well without him last year, but he was severely lacking in the passing game and the red zone.
McCaffrey appears fully fit and ready to go with no issues from last year's injuries. If he can remain mostly upright in 2025, he will end up having an incredible season.
That is why Pro Football Network has named McCaffrey as the likeliest 49ers player to win the NFL MVP award. Here is what their analyst, Brandon Austin, had to say about the choice.
"When healthy, there aren’t many better than Christian McCaffrey. But that’s the catch, he just hasn’t been able to stay on the field," wrote Austin. "McCaffrey played only four games in 2024, but we know what he can do when he’s right. In 2023, he led the league in rushing (1,459 yards), scrimmage yards (2,023), and total touchdowns (21).
"McCaffrey's ability to hurt defenses as both a runner and receiver makes him one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL. With Deebo Samuel Sr. gone and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a season-ending injury, McCaffrey could see an even bigger workload early in 2025. If he stays healthy, a huge season could follow."
It may seem wild that Brock Purdy isn't the player named since he was a 2023 MVP candidate, but so was McCaffrey. Purdy will never get that award so long as McCaffrey is on the team.
Health is the only hurdle restricting McCaffrey from having an amazing 2025 season. However, his workload may be adjusted from what it was in 2023.
The 49ers have to protect McCaffrey from himself. He needs to reduce the number of snaps he gets in a game. Rather, that is what head coach Kyle Shanahan must do.
If the 49ers have a sizeable lead in the fourth quarter, then McCaffrey should take a backseat. They didn't do that enough in 2023, which probably factored into his 2024 washed season.
It doesn't matter how healthy McCaffrey feels. He needs to be preserved and only fully unleashed when the playoffs draw closer, and that's if the 49ers are in the hunt.