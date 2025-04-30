All 49ers

Draft Analyst Says 49ers DE Mykel Williams Landed in Perfect Situation

Williams is an elite run defender right now.

Grant Cohn

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after throwing the ball during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The 49ers raised some eyebrows when they drafted Mykel Williams in Round 1 with the 11th pick.

Williams is a defensive end, but he recorded only 14 sacks in college. If he doesn't improve his pass-rush production, the 49ers will face criticism for drafting him so high.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Williams is an elite run defender right now. And that's why The 33rd Team says Williams landed in the perfect situation.

"The 49ers allowed the fourth highest EPA per carry last year and they fixed their run defense with their first two picks," writes The 33rd Team's James Foster. "Mykel Williams is a developmental pass rusher, but is ready to set the edge in the NFL as a rookie. He has a prototypical build for a defensive end with absurd arm length, but can explode off the ball and make sudden lateral cuts to shoot gaps. His sturdy anchor and automatic lock-peek-shed gives him a high floor to contribute on early downs while he develops his pass rush skillset."

"Alfred Collins has a massive, powerful frame and is one of the best run defenders in this class. He rarely gives any ground to double teams and has the length and upper body power to shed blocks violently. Williams and Collins should provide immediate returns on early downs."

If Williams and Collins can shut down the run and force more third-and-longs, Nick Bosa should have a monster year as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh schemes up a pass rush around him.

At least that's the vision.

