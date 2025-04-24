Final 49ers Mock Draft: Defensive Tackle vs. Edge at Pick No. 11
For weeks, the 49ers draft debate has been Mykel Williams vs. Shemar Stewart vs. Walter Nolen. Now a fourth wheel has been added in Mason Graham, who may fall to 11.
In his press conference this week, John Lynch spoke often about the value of process. Since the assumption was Graham would not last to 11, he hasn’t been part of that process. Will they pivot to him on draft day if Graham falls, or do they trust their process?
A new wrench from nfl.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who out of nowhere mocks North Dakota State Center/Guard Grey Zabel to the Niners in what would be a shocking reach. The Niners don't care about that perception. Will the theme song of the 49ers draft be "Reach" by Gloria Estefan?
1. Ten – Cam Ward (Miami) QB
2. Cle – Travis Hunter (Colorado) DB/WR
3. NYG – Abdul Carter (Penn State) Edge
4. CHI from NE – Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) RB
The Bears have been talking with the New York Giants, New England, and Jacksonville about moving up. Nothing concrete has been reported yet, a few content creators from Chicago are confident a Jeanty deal will happen. Denver is reportedly in talks with Jacksonville for 5 - and Jeanty.
5. JAX – Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) T/G
6. LV – Armand Membou (Missouri) OT
7. NYJ – Jalon Walker (Georgia) LB/Edge
8. CAR – Mason Graham (Michigan) DT
9. NO – Tyler Warren (Penn State) TE
10. NE from CHI – Will Campbell (LSU) T/G
The Niners are back to their three DL choices,: Williams, Stewart, and Nolen.
What about offensive line? Trent Williams isn’t retiring. Next year’s draft is projected to have five tackles scattered throughout the first. For this year’s draft, the Niners met with several tackles from the late 1st-early 2nd to the end of the 3rd. Zabel is a possibility, but does improv win out over process?
Applying the regime’s history, they value pass rush over run defense. Lynch told the truth in his press conference in needing an edge setter against the run at defensive end, but Stewart has the size and physicality for that. Williams is not a dominant pass rush threat, so I believe he doesn’t make the final cut.
Stewart and Nolen, former Texas A&M teammates. Nolen is one of the few defensive tackles that is a pass rusher. Stewart has All-Pro traits but invisible production. Combine that with the Niners' love affair with UCLA Edge Femi Oladejo, who can set the edge and convert speed to power, and I have them taking Nolen here with an eye to Oladejo in the 2nd.
11. SF – Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) DT
12. Dal – Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
13. Mia – Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) G/C
14. Ind – Colston Loveland (Michigan) TE
15. Atl – Mike Green (Marshall) Edge
16. Arz – Jahdae Barron (Texas) DB
17. Cin – Mykel Williams (Georgia) Edge
18. Sea – Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina) S
19. TB – Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) Edge
20. Den – TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) RB
Dallas likes to make a splash on draft day, Jerry Jones says he’s working on two trades. Several analysts have Atlanta locked on Mike Green, but Mykel Williams would be tempting for them. Cards go for need and get great value, along with Cincinnati and Tampa. Seattle, Mike Macdonald gets his own version of Kyle Hamilton, or could look at Donovan Jackson here. Denver if they fail to get Jeanty I think they're best staying put. Sean Payton developed and schemed Alvin Kamara, now he drafts the next generation in Henderson.
21. Pit – Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) QB
22. LAC – Omarion Hampton (NC) RB
23. GB – Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon) OT
24. Min – Kenneth Grant (Michigan) DT
25. Hou – Josh Simmons (Ohio State) OT
26. LAR – Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) DB
27. Bal – Malaki Starks (Georgia) S
28. Det – Donovan Jackson (Ohio State) G/T
29. Wash – Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State WR
30. Buf – Trey Amos (Ole Miss) DB
31. KC – Tyler Booker (Alabama) OG
32. Phi – Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) LB
The Eagles make the long term play with Campbell. This is an unpredictable draft in so many ways, similar talent after the top nine, few teams looking to move up as a result, and if trades do hit, they will be earthquakes.
The 49ers come out of Day One with Nolen and have several edges they love in the 2nd round, hoping at least one is there for them at 43.