Former 49ers RB Frank Gore Will be Hall of Fame Eligible in 2026
One more year.
In 2026, former 49ers running back Frank Gore will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here are the other players who will be eligible: Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees, Julian Edelman, Jason Witten, Philip Rivers, LeSean McCoy, Maurkice Pouncey, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis, Alex Smith, Dez Bryant, Stephen Gostkowski, Geno Atkins, David DeCastro, Mike Pouncey, Sean Lee, Todd Gurley and Jurrell Casey.
Gore has a legitimate chance to get inducted. He currently is the NFL's third-leading rusher of all time -- only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more career rushing yards than Gore. In addition, Gore gained at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in 12 consecutive seasons, an NFL record. Jerry Rice was the previous record holder.
Gore never was the consensus best running back in the league during his prime -- that would have been Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, Jamaal Charles or even LeSean McCoy. But Gore outlasted all of them. And Gore played on some terrible teams with stone-age passing attacks that forced him to run into eight-man boxes more than almost any other running back.
And to think he fell to the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft because he tore his ACL in college. Teams thought he wouldn't stay healthy in the NFL. Turns out he was one of the most durable running backs ever, which is impressive considering running backs generally don't last long.
Gore might not make it into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, but he should make it in sooner or later. He earned it.