Fred Warner is Relieved the 49ers Shut Down Dre Greenlaw
After the loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Fred Warner said the 49ers need to protect Dre Greenlaw from himself. That's because he injured his calf on the fourth play of the game trying to play before he was ready.
This week, the 49ers took Warner's advice. Greenlaw is done for the season.
On Thursday, Warner was asked about the 49ers' decision to end Greenlaw's season.
Q: You alluded to this after the game on Sunday, but was it a relief to you to see that Kyle Shanahan and Dre Greenlaw are on the same page as far as making sure he doesn't play these last two games?
WARNER: "I'm always going to look out for Dre because that's like my little brother. I'm always going to want what's best for him. Obviously, we would have loved to have him to finish this season off, but his health is what's most important."
Q: And what about your health? Would it be beneficial to you to sit out these final two games?
WARNER: "No, I could never. I'm for sure going to be playing."
Q: There are people who say a lot of the big-time guys shouldn't be playing. What is your thought on that?
WARNER: "I think there is an integrity to the game, there's an integrity to your team, that if you are able and willing, you need to be out there on that field with that 49er red on you regardless of the situation."
Q: What did you think of linebacker Dee Winters in this last game against the Dolphins?
WARNER: "He did great. He has done great all year. He continues to get better every week. He's still a young player, so of course there are little nuances to the position and the defense that he's going to continue to have to learn, but this is a great opportunity for him to come in and play a lot more minutes and finish out the season strong."
Q: How is Dre doing emotionally? I know this is a tough one for him.
WARNER: "You never really know because he always has a smile on his face, he's always telling you that everything is great, which is a great mindset. But then you also know that he has gone through a tough time when it comes to the injuries. He's made of the right stuff and he has great perspective on everything."
MY TAKE: I admire Warner's integrity and insistence that he play through a fractured ankle. I also recognize that he has a $29 million cap hit next season and no guaranteed money left on his contract. If he shut himself down, the 49ers could cut him. Instead, they'll probably give him an extension or restructure his deal and give him more money.