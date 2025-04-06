All 49ers

How Many Players on the 49ers Currently are Untradeable?

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they can't do a full rebuild yet because some of their high-priced veterans are untradeable assets.

Grant Cohn

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) lays on the ground after suffering an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The 49ers started a mini-rebuild this offseason when they traded Deebo Samuel and let eight free agents walk.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they can't do a full rebuild yet because some of their high-priced veterans are untradeable assets. Meaning they're not worth the contract to which the 49ers signed them. So the 49ers are stuck with them.

Brandon Aiyuk currently is untradeable. The 49ers gave him a four-year deal worth $30 million per season even though he wasn't a top-five wide receiver in the NFL. Then he blew out his knee in Week 7. Now, no team would trade for him before seeing him run a route in a game. So he'll be on the 49ers for a while.

Christian McCaffrey currently is untradeable. The 49ers gave him a two-year extension worth $19 million per season last year, then he missed all but four games with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL. Now it's unclear if he'll ever be durable again. He turns 29 in June.

Trent Williams currently is untradeable. The 49ers gave him a three-year deal worth $27.5 million per season last year, then he missed the final seven games with a bruised ankle. General manager John Lynch said that Williams intends to play next season, but Williams hasn't said that yet.

Brock Purdy currently is untradeable. The 49ers haven't given him an extension yet, but he seems to want $60 million per season or close to it and the only team that would even entertain the thought of paying him anywhere near that much is the 49ers.

Did I miss anyone?

