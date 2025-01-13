49ers Rookie Quietly Had an Incredible Season
It's tough to find many bright spots on the San Francisco 49ers from this past season.
By far, the brightest spot was their rookie draft class. Dominick Puni and Malik Mustapha are the class's headliners. Both were tremendous for the 49ers, and it would've been a worse year without their efforts. However, there is another 49ers rookie who quietly had an incredible season.
That rookie is cornerback Renardo Green. He doesn't get enough recognition for the great season he had in 2024. Pro Football Focus gave Green an amazing 74.3 coverage grade, ranking 27th out of 223 qualified cornerbacks. His overall grade was 69.2, ranking 57th.
Green is already a solid starter in the NFL that plenty of defenses would love to have. With Charvarius Ward in and out of the lineup, Green stepped up impressively. He never once looked scared or timid out there. Even when targeted in pivotal plays, he looked poised and headstrong.
Green only allowed 38 catches for 424 yards and two touchdowns in his coverage. That's a pretty sweet stat line for a rookie. The thing with Green is he looks like he thrives out there in those moments when he's targeted and doesn't panic when the ball is in the air.
That is an elite trait for a cornerback and it exudes confidence. It's a trait that helped Green set the franchise record for pass breakups (13) in a season by a rookie defender. He supplants Eric Reid and Jason Webster who held the record with 11 pass breakups as the franchise leader.
A likely reason Ward will move on from the 49ers is because of Green. The 49ers won't feel compelled to offer Ward a pricey deal because they already have his replacement. Green is arguably their best rookie from 2024. The funny part is that the 49ers never draft a cornerback high and often.
With Green, the 49ers selected him with the No. 64 overall pick. It's the highest pick they have ever taken a cornerback. Sure enough, it has paid off and projects to be their best cornerback ever drafted since Deommodore Lenoir.
Read more