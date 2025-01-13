49ers Rookie Quietly Had an Incredible Season

#49ers Renardo Green set the franchise record for pass break ups in season by a rookie defender 🔒



1. CB Renardo Green: 13 (2024)

2. S Eric Reid: 11 (2013)

2. DB Jason Webster: 11 (2000)

3. LB Julian Peterson: 10 (2000)

4. DL Drake Jackson: 8 (2022)

4. DB Ahmed Plummer: 8