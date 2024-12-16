All 49ers

Nick Bosa Wants the 49ers Defensive Line to Stay the Same Next Season

Nick Bosa isn't shy about voicing his opinions.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is introduced before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
He often speaks like he's the head coach or the general manager or both -- that's how invested he seems in the organization. On Monday, he was asked what he wants to see from the team in the final three games and this offseason. Here's what he said.

Q: What is it about these final three games that is going to separate guys?

BOSA: "In the NFL, every opportunity to go on the field is your resume, so you're going to do your best for yourself and the guy next to you. We have such confidence in the core group of guys here and really everybody here right now that whatever happens in these last three games is really going to be an important stepping stone into the offseason and then to next year."

Q: For so long, we've seen this defensive line be dominant. It hasn't been to that level this year. Why not and how do you get back to that level as a group?

BOSA: "Watching that tape the other night really got me excited. Obviously it didn't turn out this year, that game like we wanted, but I see a lot of guys in our D-line room and I want all of them back next year. I think we have all the players in our room right now to be that dominant line and I think we looked like it on Thursday night. I was just talking to Leonard Floyd, he had to adjust to the scheme, he has been an outside linebacker, but his performance the first Rams game to this one, unbelievable. He's playing the run incredible. Maliek Collins has been great all year. He's almost at a career high in sacks. Floyd is trying to get a career high in sacks. Yetur Gross-Matos is going for a career high and he missed half the year. Love what Evan Anderson has done. Think he's going to keep ascending. I'm excited. I want the same guys in the room. I think a lot of growth happened this year."

Q: Is there more of a learning curve than people realize?

BOSA: "There is for sure. It's very nuanced in the fundamentals and the little things that you have to rep over and over again. It's no excuse not to be ready for a season and not to play great from the get-go, but when you're in the situation we're in, you look at the bright side and the fact that everyone is taking steps in the right direction."

