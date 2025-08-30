One Bold Trade the 49ers Should Offer to the Cowboys
The situation between the San Francisco 49ers and Jauan Jennings has reached a boiling point.
Look no further than when general manager John Lynch held a press conference recently. His demeanor often exuded annoyance and agitation when answering questions regarding Jennings.
Lynch even revealed that Jennings formally requested a trade from the 49ers. Though it’s not clear when exactly the request was made.
“A while ago he did. That was a long time ago and we've moved on from that,” Lynch said. “He asked for it and we’ve moved on. We're not doing that, so we're moving forward.”
The 49ers have no intentions of trading Jennings. They’re putting their foot down and letting Jennings idle away for nothing.
However, what if the 49ers have a change of heart and oblige Jennings’ request? Crazier things have happened.
If the 49ers were to go that route, they should inquire with the Dallas Cowboys about their desire for Jennings. It’s a bold trade offer, given the Cowboys don’t have a need at wide receiver and the 49ers never trade with them.
But the 49ers have a chance to strike while the iron is hot. The Cowboys just traded stalwart pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Owner Jerry Jones can cite whatever reasons he wants. Trading Parsons, especially right before Week 1, is insane. He’s clearly not thinking in a straight line.
Why not see if they can get Jennings for a first or second from them? Evidently, Jones is not operating logically.
He’s like a fantasy football owner who makes trades based on emotions. For those who play fantasy football, you know what I’m talking about.
This is exactly what Jones did by conducting himself with immense stubbornness and emotion. Given how frantic he is, it’s not absurd to see what the Cowboys would give for Jennings.
Now, it does hurt the 49ers this season to trade Jennings. The draft pick they’d be getting back can’t help them now. And Jennings does go to an NFC rival.
However, if the 49ers are relatively healthy on offense, they will be fine on offense. It won’t be optimal, but it’ll work out.
As for the Cowboys, they’re not going anywhere this year and likely aren’t next year. Even so, sending Jennings to them isn’t cause to be alarmed.
If the 49ers could receive a third-round pick back, that would be awesome. It’s worth tapping the shoulder of the Cowboys.
Jennings seems cemented with his stance, as do the 49ers. Why not see if they can swindle the Cowboys?