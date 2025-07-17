All 49ers

One Bright Side for the 49ers With Jauan Jennings' Hold-in

Jauan Jennings' likely hold-in during training camp isn't ideal, but there is a bright side to it for the 49ers.

Nov 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The clock is ticking for the San Francisco 49ers to get a contract extension done with Jauan Jennings before training camp.

There isn't an actual deadline, as the 49ers have another month to figure it out. However, if the 49ers want a distraction-free training camp, they'll get this resolved as soon as possible.

As things stand, Jennings is expected to be at training camp, but it's unlikely he will participate. So, he will be a hold-in during his contract dispute.

It isn't an ideal situation at all to have the current best wide receiver on the team out of practice. But there is one bright side for the 49ers with Jennings' hold-in.

The one bright side is that they can allocate all of the reps that would go to Jennings in training camp to all of the young wide receivers who desperately need it.

No wide receiver on the 49ers needs more reps than first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. He didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp due to a hamstring injury.

Pearsall has been behind the eight ball ever since the 49ers drafted him. With Jennings out, this is the perfect time for him to make up for some of that lost time.

The 49ers need Pearsall to become a key player in their offense. He flashed a few times in 2024, which is a glimpse of what he can be if he becomes consistent.

Aside from Pearsall, valuable reps can be given to Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins. All three of these players are why the 49ers didn't need to sign a veteran wide receiver.

And they are possibly part of the reason why the 49ers won't extend Jennings.

