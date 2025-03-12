All 49ers

49ers Should Avoid Signing Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp would be a seamless fit for the 49ers that Kyle Shanahan would love, but they must avoid that temptation.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
A new and expected name has been added to free agency that might interest the 49ers.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is being released by the Rams after a trade couldn't materialize. The two sides were headed for divorce for the last month.

The Rams added Davante Adams as Kupp's replacement, which is a huge upgrade that doesn't bode well for the 49ers. However, the 49ers can now inquire with Kupp.

He would be a seamless fit in the offense and one that Kyle Shanahan would love to have. The elephant in the room is the 49ers aren't trigger happy this offseason.

Shanahan doesn't appear to have full autonomy of personnel any longer. If he did, the 49ers would likely sign Kupp.

Still, there could be enough convincing from Shanahan to the higher ups like Paraag Marathe to sign Kupp. It can happen. It's not out of the realm of possibility.

But in the end, I don't see it happening. This is the perfect example of why Marathe and Jed York are reeling in the cash spending.

Signing Kupp would be an extremely bad addition. He wouldn't come cheap, so the 49ers would sign a fairly expensive player who is injury prone and old.

Shanahan doesn't see that. He sees what his offense would look like with Kupp and doesn't value those downsides too much. Adding one former Rams wide receiver is enough for the 49ers.

They signed Demarcus Robinson who had an impressive 2024 season. With his signing, the 49ers have solidified the wide receiver position.

Kupp would be a solid addition to the 49ers, but his cost at his age with injury concerns completely outweighs the benefit he would have when active.

