PFF Gives the 49ers a "D" for their Moves in Free Agency
On paper, no team in the NFL has taken a bigger step back during free agency than the 49ers.
They've lost nine starters and signed none. Their most expensive addition has been backup tight end Luke Farrell, and their most interesting addition probably has been backup quarterback Mac Jones.
That's why Pro Football Focus gives the 49ers a "D" in free agency. They're the only team to receive a failing grade.
"Jones was forced into action in Week 10 of the 2024 season due to Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s injury, and he struggled to find consistency," writes PFF. "He completed 64.8% of his passes and had eight big-time throws across his appearances, but he also racked up eight interceptions and 10 turnover-worthy plays. Barring injury, he’ll likely serve as Brock Purdy‘s primary backup in San Francisco."
TRANSLATION: Jones might not even play next season.
PFF's favorite acquisition the 49ers have made seems to be wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
"Robinson has earned a PFF grade of 65.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and is a solid fit for the 49ers offense," writes PFF. "With San Francisco’s loaded skill group — including its top receivers, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey — he will likely be the sixth option in the passing attack. However, he has been a reliable target, dropping just two of 66 catchable passes over the past two seasons."
Considering McCaffrey missed most of last season due to injury and Brandon Aiyuk could miss most of next season as he recovers from a knee injury, Robinson could make a significant impact in the 49ers offense.
Still, the Rams signed Davante Adams. The 49ers aren't keeping up.
